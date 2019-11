It's quite big but deserves credit for its abililty to handle 5.25" drives

This enclosure comes with the bonus of being able to house a 5.25" drive as well as a 3.5" hard disk.

It may only support IDE connections, but if you're a hoarder like us chances are you'll have an old IDE drive knocking around with nothing to do.

Twenty-odd clams isn't much to ask to get a bit more use out of an old drive even if it is a bit chunky.