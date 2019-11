Quiet and has little vibration, but build is a little disappointing given the price

From a distance the Venus looks fairly funky and stylish.

Up close, its plasticky reality is revealed. It feels a little flimsy, which is unexpected given the price. Getting a drive in the chassis, though, is simple and requires the minimum of screwdriver-based effort.

The cooling fan is quiet and vibration is almost non-existent, but for our money we'd still go for an alternative.