Still has plenty to recommend it given its age

One of the elder statesmen in the ranks of hard drive enclosures, we decided to include the Enermax Glory as we've used one for the last year and set great stock by it.

While it's limited by its IDE interface, it's got some neat tricks up its sleeve, in the form of the three backup buttons on the front.

Like most 3.5inch enclosures of this type, it comes with its own power supply, too.