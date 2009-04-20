Netgear Wireless N Router DGN2000 review

A good router that offers some cool features for maximising your bandwidth as well as being ready for the eventual upgrade to ADSL+

Netgear was one of the first companies to launch a Draft-N wireless LAN solution and has released a range of routers to support the standard. The Wireless N Modem Router DGN2000 is the latest and is a small and compact ADSL+ router with 802.11n fitted as standard.

This router is compact in design and, like the Linksys WRT610N and Sitecom 300N, has been designed to lie flat. Twin aerials protrude from the back and can be positioned to give you the best signal.

Four ports on the back are limited to 10/100 Ethernet speed, and there is also a modem connection. This latter device has support for ADSL+, which is the latest current connection technology, so gives you a fair degree of future-proofing.

Protected setup

You won't find a USB connection, but there is a hardware button for switching the wireless part of the router on or off, which adds to the green credentials of the router, as you'll save energy when not in use. There is also a WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup) button that makes it simple to connect all the WPS-supported laptops on your network.

The front of the unit has a row of LEDs that turn green to show the unit is powered up, as well as which ports are in use. Installing the software means using the Netgear Smart Wizard tools which, thankfully, have seen something of an overhaul and proved far more reliable than previous versions. As with the other routers here, you can select bandwidth to optimise heavy usage channels, such as VoIP or gaming.

Setting up the router proved easy and connection speeds were reliable. Used in conjunction with the Netgear RangeMax Wireless N USB Adapter WN111, signal strength was slightly less than that of the Linksys, but we found its range more than acceptable, making it ideal for the home.

The Netgear Wireless N Modem Router DGN2000 doesn't offer up any real surprises, but with its fast connection and support for ADSL+, you'll be able to use it for some time to come.