Trending

HornetTek Janus WLAN USB adapter review

Is this the most powerful home wireless network adapter ever?

By General networking 

HornetTek Janus WLAN USB adapter
If you suffer from poor Wi-Fi signal then this is one of the best ways to improve it we have found

For

  • Powerful wireless networking
  • Solid performance

Against

  • No bracket for notebooks
  • No Mac instructions

High-powered external Wi-Fi adapters such as the Janus WLAN USB adapter can greatly extend the reach of your wireless network – HornetTek claims a range of up to 1,000 meters.

It maintains a strong wireless signal in taxing conditions too. Connecting to your Mac via USB, setup isn't helped by a complete lack of Mac instructions and a software CD that hides the OS X version of its WLAN management app in a folder marked 'Other drivers'.

If you've set up wireless networks before, getting it up and running shouldn't be too problematic, but beginners should wait until HornetTek publishes a decent tutorial.

The device sits neatly on your desk, but could use a bracket to mount it on your MacBook's lid.

In our tests, Janus did exceedingly well, outperforming its rival USB highpower wireless adapter Wi-Fire. With our router in a thick-walled Victorian house, it achieved a 95% signal strength from the garden shed, while Wi-Fire managed less than 20% and AirPort failed to connect at all.

It regularly found substantially more networks, and in our Ping test, was 44.8% faster than AirPort and 36.8% speedier than Wi-Fire.

HornetTek Janus High Power 802.11 b/g/n WLAN USB Adapter is ideal for situations where you struggle to get a wireless connection. Just make sure you know how to set it up before you buy.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview