Samsung SM-2693HM review

Samsung has really impressed with this monitor, a great all round package

As monitor makers go, Samsung is the blue-blooded aristo of the bunch. It's no surprise, therefore, to find that the 26-inch SM-2693HM has comfortably the best chassis and stand among its peers.

It's a quality affair that offers adjustability in every plane you can think of. It also has a full complement of HDMI, DVI and VGA ports.

As for the SM-2693HM's panel, it may be based on TN technology, but it's state of the art. That means clean, crisp whites, excellent viewing angles and quite decent colour saturation and vibrancy.

Of course, Samsung cannot work magic. So black levels remain a little disappointing and colour accuracy is merely middling. But this monitor still has great all round image quality.