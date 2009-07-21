Samsung Lapfit SyncMaster LD190 review

As a portable display for netbooks or laptops, the Samsung LD190 is a semi-success. While the pop-out stand makes it easier to transport, it's still a 19in monitor, so it's never going to be really convenient.

However, the software provided is easy to use and helpfully allows you to rotate the screen. Our gripe here is that the pop-out stand doesn't swivel and there are no rubber feet on the side, so you'll need to find a wall to balance it against. Still, that's preferable to not supporting rotation at all.

Aside from that there are few problems. As a primary monitor, the LD190's specifications make it suitable for browsing the net and watching films. You could pay less for a similar screen, but you'd also be giving up the LD190's best feature: the ability to connect via USB.

This makes it perfect as a third display or part of an array of screens, because it doesn't need a second graphics card or VGA extender. Finally you can build that computer command centre you've dreamed of.

