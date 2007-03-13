BenQ FP222Wa review

It has its faults, particularly if you're looking for an entertainment-centred monitor, but is a solid performer otherwise

As a 1680 x 1050 22-inch display, the FP222Wa widescreen monitor is well suited to home-users; especially so when taking the 5ms response time into consideration. The flexible viewing angle means it's great for movies and the 4:3 ratio allows two A4-sized documents to be open at the same time.

Unfortunately, it only ships with VGA (though the FP222W comes with DVI), a big let-down for an entertainment-orientated display.

Using a DB15-to-DVI converter boosted the output and brightness levels somewhat, but DisplayMate tests still lacked the kind of punch and saturation most of its rival high-end displays show.

The 300cd/m2 brightness level doesn't seem to translate to the picture, though neither does the 700:1 contrast ratio. A 25-165MHz video bandwidth is impressive and movies look crisp enough, and a Doom3 demo at 60fps was solid.

This is an impressively specified and great value display only let down by poor colour reproduction and no DVI.