Samsung R610 review

Bag a lot of laptop for your buck with this great value, hi-def machine

Samsung's laptop range offers the latest technology at low prices.

Combining a high-deﬁnition (HD) screen and strong specification, the Samsung R610 (£699 inc. VAT) is the most affordable full-HD laptop you can currently buy.

The 1920 x 1080-pixel screen of the Samsung lets you view HD content in full resolution, as well as connect to an HDTV via its HDMI-out port.

Lightweight laptop



The 16-inch screen is bright and vibrant, and ideal for multimedia use. Its 16:9 aspect ratio also ensures widescreen movies ﬁt the screen perfectly, so black borders at the top and bottom of the screen are all but eliminated when watching Blu-ray discs or standard DVDs.

The 2.8kg chassis is quite large, but also reasonably light. While you won't want to carry it for long periods, its light weight provides basic mobility, while the 156-minute battery life lets you work on short journeys and around the home.

The large chassis allows for an equally large keyboard and usability is fantastic. The keyboard is well ﬁxed and smooth to use, as are the touchpad and mouse buttons. A full pad of number-keys is also included for easy data input and making calculations on the ﬂy.

Blu-ray support



As with all laptops in this group, performance is basic, but suits home and ofﬁce use. The Intel Core 2 Duo processor and 3072MB of memory lets you easily multi-task, run ofﬁce software and edit digital video and photos with ease.

Graphics performance falls short of some of its rivals, but again is ample for home use. The nVidia graphics card isn't ideal for modern gaming, but provides power for playback and editing of HD video; essential for use with the Samsung's Blu-ray drive.

Blu-ray support is read-only, so you cannot write data to high-capacity recordable discs. Standard DVDs and CDs can be recorded and the 250GB hard drive provides plenty of space for storing HD video, music and photos.

Top notch value



A range of proprietary software tools improve usability and let ﬁrst-time buyers quickly get to grips with using the laptop.

Finally, an integrated camera above the screen also lets you use online video messaging software to stay in touch with friends and family around the world.

While not the most powerful laptop, the full-HD power, usability and low price of the Samsung R610 make it a great buy. For the price, you'd be hard-pressed to ﬁnd yourself a better laptop.