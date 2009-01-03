Acer Aspire AS8935g review

A decent enough media centre, but not as portable as you may like

This unusually proportioned machine has an enormous 18.4inch screen which uses the TV ratio of 16:9 (rather than the monitor ratio of 16:10) to achieve perfect 1080p resolution.

No prizes for guessing its primary purpose then, and the Acer Aspire AS8935g comes with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a capable media centre, including Blu-ray and some nifty audio tech.

The screen itself is spacious, though unfortunately not exceptional when it comes to picture quality.

The graphics card is a GeForce 9700M GT – the same as the Asus G71 – so it's a cut above for gaming, and although it's quite big, it's not unreasonably heavy.

That does make it quite a compelling all-rounder, so long as you don't mind the bulk.