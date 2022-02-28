NordicTrack Commercial 2950 review

Smart, loaded with features and impressively quiet for its size, the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill is definitely worth the price – if you have the budget and space. With a vast iFit streaming library of live and on-demand classes (subscription needed), impressive incline and decline options and crisp HD screen, this is a sophisticated running machine for beginners and pros alike.

Two-minute review

The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill is a serious rival to the Peloton Tread with its huge screen, immersive running experience and awesome virtual content.

It’s big and expensive, but if you have the space and budget, then you won’t regret buying this well made and feature-rich treadmill.

It has a powerful but quiet 4.25 CHP motor that effortlessly supports a high incline of 15% and decline of -3%. The inbuilt shock absorbing system creates a springy, bouncy surface to walk or run on.

The crisp 22” HD touchscreen really shines – it helps create that studio vibe and lets you switch off from the world as you follow one of the 17,000 on-demand or live iFit classes, where instructors can auto-adjust your incline and speed depending on the workout (though you can override this if you prefer).

With two big fans, Bluetooth connectivity for the speakers and a sturdy design, the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill offers a really immersive running experience irrespective of your fitness level.

This is honestly one of the best treadmills we’ve ever used, and it’s hard to find fault with it. If you’re new to running though, you might want to opt for something a little smaller and cheaper; maybe even consider one of the best under desk treadmills to see how you get on before making a bigger investment. Also check out our article on the five best treadmill training sessions for beginners.

If you’re looking for a treadmill with an impressive incline/decline range, a ton of workouts to try, and a big, crisp screen to watch them on, the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 is an excellent choice.

Expensive machine with monthly subscription costs

The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill is available now from NordicTrack for $3,708 / £2,699 / AU$5,113.

As well as the cost of the running machine, you’ll want to factor in the price of an iFit membership ( $39 / £28 / AU$54 per month), although you get one month free with the purchase of the treadmill. You can use the treadmill without it, but you’ll miss out on the daily live workouts and over 17,000 on-demand virtual classes.

Design

Foldable design

Spacious running belt

Dual in-built fans

The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 is a beast of a machine, and not suitable for those short on space. This is the kind of treadmill you’d expect to see in the gym, and it has all the tech and features you’d expect for such a premium price. It’s not particularly pretty, especially compared with the sleek Peloton Tread, but it more than delivers on every other aspect.

It’s designed to make the running experience fluid and fuss-free, and despite its hefty size, you can fold it away. It has SpaceSaver EasyLift Assist, which uses pneumatics to help lift and fold the deck, and takes the bulk of its 297lb weight.

Its dimensions are 201 x 99 x 170in, and it has a spacious 22 x 60in running belt. The inbuilt FlexSelect Cushioning system means it’s springy to walk and run on.

You’re spoilt for choice for handrails on the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill – there are two either side of the 22” HD touchscreen and two above the main deck. The treadmill also has the usual safety features like an emergency stop button and the belt stopping after a certain period of inactivity.

The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill has two big and loud Bluetooth speakers, dual inbuilt fans, two spaces for a phone or water bottles. You can easily sync and connect your Bluetooth headphones or earbuds so you can listen to the iFit instructors or your own music without distraction. The machine also comes with a wireless iFit Bluetooth chest strap for heart rate monitoring.

One of the biggest draws of the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill is its huge 22in display, which is easy to use and makes following the online classes a joy. It also has one-touch controls so customizing your workout is simple. It’s really intuitive to operate and makes everything quick and fuss-free so you don’t have to get distracted during your workout when you want to change the intensity.

We appreciated the ability to customize and tilt the console height so that the heart rate sensors, display and fan are in the perfect position.

Performance

Great for interval training and hill climbs

Excellent classes available through subscription

The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 is a very sophisticated treadmill, which makes for an excellent running experience. Fans of interval training and hill climbs will particularly enjoy the vast range of decline and incline options – from -6% to 15%. This kind of cardio training is great for recruiting muscles in new ways, and is great for body conditioning.

You can also try scenic runs, strength training or yoga and mindfulness sessions via the iFit app. This requires a subscription, but you get a 30-day free trial with the treadmill. That’s before you get started on the huge library of on-demand iFit classes as well as live workouts.

The iFit subscription includes access to more than 17,000 workouts, an interactive PT feature where instructors can automatically control your treadmill’s incline and speed (you can override this if you want). The iFit app also allows you to make Google Maps-based workouts and track your data over time.

If you don't want to pay for an iFit subscription ($39 / £28 / AU$54 per month) you can just use the manual setting on the NordicTrack Commercial 2950, or try one of the 40 preset programs.

The treadmill measures all the main metrics, including calories, distance, time, incline/decline, vertical feet climbed, speed, pace (minutes/mile), lap number and heart rate. The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 has dual EKG CardioGrip pulse sensors on the handrails to monitor heart rate, or you can also use the iFit Bluetooth chest strap that comes with the treadmill.

But it’s the iFit app where the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 excels: membership isn’t cheap, but a monthly subscription provides access to some of the best personal trainer-style training we’ve ever tried, and you get a month free when you purchase the treadmill.

The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill is sturdy and feels solid to run on – it’s a similar experience to road running. The tread deck is substantial at 22” x 60” and feels springy thanks to NordicTrack’s FlexSelect Cushioning, which makes it a good option for people with knee and joint issues.

For its size, the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill is also surprisingly quiet; the WhisperQuiet technology does its job well. It has a meaty 4.25CHP motor, which can support a max speed of 12mph, decline of -6% and a high incline of 15%. It also has ‘quiet drive incline tech’ which is meant to make the incline and decline changes smoother and less noisy.

Noise-wise, a standard walk measures about 60dB on a decibel counter (the same volume as normal conversation), a jog with different speeds and inclines was about 75dB (the same as a vacuum cleaner), and a run at max speed measured 80dB (the same as a lawn mower).

Buy it if

You love hill climbs and interval training

The incline and decline range on the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill is excellent, so you can really crank up your interval training and mimic hill climbs to build strength.

You like Peloton-style classes

The iFit app has a huge library of on-demand classes as well as daily live workouts featuring high-energy instructors who know how to push you to train harder.

Don’t buy it if

You have limited space

This is a big treadmill, and heavy, too. You need a lot of space to house it, as well as ceiling height to allow for the incline range.