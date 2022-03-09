IObit Software Updater review

Outdated software can cause usability flaws and security mishaps. It’s necessary to ensure that the software programs installed on your computer are constantly updated. With a tool like IObit Software Updater, doing so is as effortless as possible.

IObit tries to upsell you with other software packages

IObit Software Updater is a device optimization tool developed by the American software company IObit which is a recognized industry leader in optimization and security software tools. It produces many other types of software apart from Software Updater, including a VPN, a software uninstaller, and an antivirus.

IObit released the first version of Software Updater in 2018 and has dropped consecutive updated versions yearly. It released the latest (fourth) version in January 2022, which we’ll review based on specific criteria, including features, compatibility, customer support, ease of use, etc.

Not only is IObit Software Updater fairly priced but the company also accepts a wide variety of payment methods (Image credit: IObit)

Plans and pricing

There’s a free version of the IObit Software Updater that anyone can download. It has the basic software updating features but lacks compared to the premium version. You need to pay for the premium version to unlock access to all the functionalities we’ll show you.

The premium version is available through an annual subscription. It costs $13 to buy a yearly license covering 3 PCs. It’s readily available on IObit’s official website, and you can pay through PayPal or with a debit or credit card.

IObit also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee for every purchase made.

IObit Software Updater provides you with hundreds of software updates at the tip of your fingers (Image credit: IObit)

Features

Like other IObit products, Software Updater includes a number of tools and features to ensure the software on your PC is up to date and optimized.

Software Scans and Updates

This feature is the primary essence of the IObit Software Updater.

You can scan your computer at any time to check for which software programs are outdated. It highlights all the outdated software and lets you update them right away.

In our test on an HP laptop running Windows 10 Pro OS, the tool found seven outdated programs, which we immediately took care of.

1-Click Update

After it scans and reports back which software programs are not up-to-date, IObit Software Updater lets you update all the outdated programs in one click.

You'll need to upgrade to the premium version of IObit Software Updater to take advantage of its auto update feature (Image credit: IObit)

Automatic Updates

You can also set IObit Software Updater to automatically update any outdated software on your computer without your explicit consent.

IObit Software Updater can check for vulnerabilities in any software you have installed.

This feature is not an essential functionality but a plus. IObit Software Updater has a recommendation toolbar to find and install software programs for specific purposes. There are recommendations for browsers, security software, multimedia software, remote work software and more.

In addition to updating your current software, IObit also recommends other useful apps and programs (Image credit: IObit)

For example, clicking on the Remote Work tab shows you software tools suited for remote work, such as Skype for video communication and Slack for collaboration. You can install any of this software right from the IObit app.

Interface and in use

The first step to using IObit Software Updater is to head to the official website and download the setup file. You can download the free version or pay for the premium version and download it also. If you choose the premium version, you’ll need to provide an email address to receive the license key.

After downloading the setup file, run it, and installation will start. It takes just a few minutes to install, and you can begin using it instantly. Once you launch the app, the first action it’ll take is to scan your computer and report which software is not up-to-date. Afterward, you can update all of them.

IObit Software Updater is user-friendly. It’s a simple app without many functions, so you can always find whichever one you need. However, we noticed one drawback: IObit tries hard to advertise its other software products on the Software Updater. These advertisements can be intrusive, especially for free users.

IObit's self-help resources leave a bit to be desired when compared to the competition (Image credit: IObit)

Support

IObit offers technical and customer support through email and telephone. There are also detailed user manuals, a forum and a Frequently Answered Questions (FAQ) page available online to familiarize users with its software.

Note that IObit prioritizes support for paid customers over free users.

The competition

IObit Software Updater has many competitors in the software market. Some examples include Ashampoo Driver Updater and Avast Driver Updater. Let’s draw a quick comparison table:

IObit Driver Updater Ashampoo Driver Updater Auslogics Driver Updater Minimum price $13/year $19/year $45/year Compatibiliy Windows-only Windows-only Windows-only

Final verdict

After using IObit Software Updater, we concluded that it’s a good utility tool for every PC. It has certain drawbacks, but it’s often the cheapest option among competitors and a good deal relative to the features you get.

You can try the free version first to get familiar with the software and upgrade to the paid one if you’re satisfied with it.

