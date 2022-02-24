HyperX Cloud Alpha (2022) review

A standout affordable gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Alpha has the style and comfort to match its impressive feature set. Offering impressive audio and mic quality goes a long way in ensuring multiplatform gamers have their champion.

Two minute review

The previous HyperX Cloud Alpha had fantastic audio and microphone quality along with a wonderful, comfortable build at a while still being affordable. Thankfully, the Cloud Alpha is still a near perfect gaming headset.

The black and red aluminum frame makes a return, as well as the comfortable ear cups. Meanwhile, the dual 50mm chamber drivers still provide a broad frequency response range of 13Hz - 27,000Hz. Plus, noise cancellation on the detachable microphone is better than ever. Multiplatform gamers looking for a quality gaming headset that doesn’t break the bank will have much to enjoy with the $99 (£89.99, AU$TK) HyperX Cloud Alpha.

Alongside the similar looking Cloud Core and Cloud II Wireless headsets, the Cloud Alpha blends a simple black and red design that’s built to take punishment. The 336g headset is light and comfortable enough for long gaming sessions. The aluminum frame holding up each ear cup feels extremely strong and resilient. We’ve even dropped and sat on this headset, and the Cloud Alpha shrugged those accidents off – it still looks like new.

The detachable microphone features a poseable rod, which will allow you to position it to their liking. And if you want to take your Cloud Alpha along for a walk in the park as general headphones or aren’t playing a multiplayer session, you can store the mic in a handy bag that comes included.

(Image credit: Future)

Console gamers will be glad to know that the 3.5mm plug fits securely in a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox One/ Series X|S and is just as sturdy as the headsets themselves. The braided cord can take all types of yanks without problems. PC gamers can use an included extension cable with both stereo and mic plugs.

In-line audio controls are included and are easy to use. A rigid roller ensures adjusting volume is smooth. Small grooves on the mic on/off switch make it simple to mute your mic quickly.

From jump, the Cloud Alpha supports virtual 7.1 surround sound, which does a great job in making games feel more immersive. The multiplatform nature of the headset allows some phenomenal experiences for different types of games. Playing Crossfire X or Gears 5 campaign on Xbox Series S provided Hollywood level audio during intense firefights. Playstation 5 games like Sifu and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sound remarkable, despite the headset not being completely compatible with spatial audio. Even Switch games from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild and Bayonetta 2 deliver.

(Image credit: Future)

On PC, you can useRazer’s THX or Dolby Atmos sound drivers to give their gaming audio some kick where it matters. There’s a wild rush when playing Forza Horizon 5 that’s only enhanced through its audio presentation and the Cloud Alphas handle them with class. The same goes for playing Halo Infinite on PC where the sound helps immersion during single-player, while helping situational awareness when it’s time for Team Slayer matches.

Communication during multiplayer sessions is clear enough for no issues, thanks to the excellent mic. This extended to other apps like Google Meet and Zoom. It makes sense: the HyperX Cloud Alpha is both TeamSpeak and Discord certified.

One thing is for sure, it’s all about the bass with this headset. The Cloud Alpha is perfect for those more into loud contemporary pop and Hip Hop. From Rosalía’s reggaeton inspired “SAOKO” to “Shmoney” by Bobby Shmurda featuring Rowdy Rebel and Quavo, the headset has a handle on everything bass heavy. This might be a problem for those looking for a nuanced music experience as the bass has a tendency to drown out treble and mid-tones. Listening to more soulful sounds like Moonchild’s “You Got One” featuring Alex Isley or Lady Wray’s “I Do” ends up sounding a bit flat.

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if...

You are a multiplatform gamer looking for an affordable headset

The affordable HyperX Cloud Alpha features a wired 3.5mm jack that works great across Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

You need impressive sound and mic quality

Gaming performance on the headset is great and communication is clear thanks to the detachable mic. Meanwhile, general music listening provides a respectable experience.

You require a solid yet comfortable build that can take some punishment

Breathable ear cups ensure gaming sessions can last a long time and its lightweight aluminum frame is built to survive accidents.

Don’t buy it if...