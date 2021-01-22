Gotransverse billing platform review

The easy-to-implement and useability makes Gotransverse a hit but it also comes armed with an excellent selection of features and functions for business users.

Gotransverse is a cloud-based software platform that allows businesses to take control of their billing and associated financial management tasks. Developed by a team that has expertise in the billing arena, Gotransverse uses its core platform to deliver a selection of solutions of business of all sizes. Automation is at the heart of much of the functionality found within Gotransverse, with fast and efficient order-to-cash tools on offer for dealing with billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics and revenue recognition.

Based in Austin, Texas, Gotransverse continues to expand its intelligent billing and subscription management platform with a growing series of updates and improvements to its core cloud-based setup.

The Gotransverse interface and selection of menu options makes using the software a doddle (Image credit: Gotransverse)

Pricing

Due to the bespoke nature of the Gotransverse package options there are no obvious off-the-shelf prices available. However, if you think that the SaaS package could help your business improve its overall efficiency then it’s possible to request a demo. Following on from that the sales team will be able to formulate a tailor-made edition that ticks all of your requirement boxes. The other added benefit is that Gotransverse offers a scalable solution, meaning that you can boost its capabilities if your business grows over time.

Companies that have high volumes of data to process will find the levels of automation highly useful (Image credit: Gotransverse)

Features

Gotransverse is a SaaS solution that offers all of the convenience you get with the cloud. It also comes packed with a good selection of features, with several key areas that leave a lasting impression. Account holders can make use of the Usage & Rating aspect of the software, with a product catalog that acts as home to all of your products and services.

It’s possible to manage subscriptions here, in a variety of different connotations, while the usage and rating tools themselves provide a great insight into exactly what your customers are doing with your product and allow you to tailor pricing accordingly.

The Billing & Invoicing aspect of Gotransverse offers easy management of accounts, bill calculation and invoicing too, all of which can be integrated with your CRM, ERP and other applications. Revenue Management, meanwhile, offers general ledger and revenue recognition tools while there are several add-on products available too. These include mediation, collections and dunning management, plus tools for managing tax.

Volume invoicing can be easily handled thanks to the processing power of Gotransverse (Image credit: Gotransverse)

Performance

While Gotransverse has been built to fit snugly around a variety of different business sizes its performance capability means that it is very well suited to companies that deal in data heavy product catalogs. The Gotransverse revenue technology seems more than able to handle scaling up where needed, especially if you're running a business that tends to deal with a high volume of transactions.

There’s the added bonus of Gotransverse being able to handle revenue recognition standards including ASC 606, plus there’s the flexibility of having aggregated and detailed journal entries processed and sent directly to your general ledger. The system was developed between engineers and accountants, which therefore makes it suitably robust.

The system has also been created to allow easy management of dunning issues (Image credit: Gotransverse)

Ease of use

One of the best things about Gotransverse is its interface design and the package comes with overall useability that makes many complex tasks much more simple. Being able to stay on top of dynamic pricing in a flexible fashion means you can test and launch new models as and when you need to.

The Gotransverse menu system means you can get to any area quickly and easily as and when it's needed (Image credit: Gotransverse)

The actual Gotransverse interface is great on the eyes, with a combination of white with black text and some cool blue flourishes. The menu system is nicely laid out too and even more labour intensive areas of the software are generally easy to master. Gotransverse backs that up by having some really good guides that enable you to pick through all of the different areas and easily check that you’re doing things right.

Gotransverse offers a full range of support features and services should you need them (Image credit: Gotransverse)

Support

As with other SaaS companies there is a solid support network for users of Gotransverse. The company offers an online support hub, which contains basics such as a comprehensive user guide and all of the contact details should you need to get in touch. Support options include being able to raise a ticket via a dedicated email address along with phone numbers that let you call at anytime and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

There’s also a voicemail option available between 7am and 7pm CST, Monday through Friday. You’ll find some tips on help center best practices too, which might make it easier to get your exact query dealt with by outlining how best to submit the information needed. There are also links to various resources on the Gotransverse website, including a blog and a library of useful features related to the software.

Final verdict

Gotransverse offers business users a great SaaS solution that comes armed with multiple tools for covering all tasks related to billing, inventory management and more. While you’ll really need to get in touch with them in order to find out just how much it’ll cost you to use the service based on your needs, there is plenty of promise here.

The interface is ideally suited to all levels of user, with a simplistic selection of workspace tools that allow powerful control of your company data. Gotransverse also seems to enjoy a great deal of praise for its support services, which given the level of functionality and potential on offer adds additional positive appeal.