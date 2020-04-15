Glary Undelete is simple, fast, and free. If you need to recover deleted files from a Windows computer, this is good software to try first.

Looking for the best data recovery software ? Glary Undelete is a simple file recovery tool for Windows that does a relatively good job of saving files that you accidentally deleted. It won’t be able to save everything, but it’s fast to download and free to use—so it’s worth consideration. In our Glary Undelete review, we’ll help you decide whether this is the hard drive data recovery tool you should rely on.

Glary Undelete: Plans and pricing

Glary Undelete is absolutely free to use, with no strings attached. Just note that it only works on Windows computers.

Glary Undelete is completely free to download and use. (Image credit: Glarysoft)

Glary Undelete: Features

Glary Undelete is a relatively simple tool, but it does boast a few helpful features for recovering files. First and foremost, it works with most Windows file systems, including NTFS, FAT, and EFS. That means that even if your hard drive is partitioned into multiple file systems, Glary Undelete will be able to scan it.

Glary Undelete includes information about deleted files detected during a scan. (Image credit: Glarysoft)

Another important aspect of this software is that it works even on portable drives. That enables you to scan and recover deleted files from USB flash drives, SD cards, and external hard drives.

One thing we liked about Glary Undelete is that the software displays information about the status of files in relatively clear terms. If the tool finds a deleted file when scanning your hard drive, but it’s unrecoverable, it will let you know.

Glary Undelete: Client and client setup

One of the best things about this file recovery tool is that it’s extremely fast to set up. Just download the 5 MB executable from the Glarysoft website and run it to install the software. The whole process takes under 30 seconds. The only complaint we have about the process is that the installer sneakily attempts to install additional software by default.

The Glary Undelete software interface. (Image credit: Glarysoft)

The Glary Undelete interface is basic and uncluttered. It didn’t take any effort to figure out how to recover deleted files—just choose the desired drive and hit Search to run a scan. If you want, you can filter the results by file type or name using the keyword search tool.

Glary Undelete: Performance

We gave Glary Undelete a test run on a 100 GB solid-state drive. Scanning was very fast—it took around 10 seconds to discover more than 19,000 deleted files. Helpfully, the software has a progress bar so you can estimate how long a scan will take on a larger drive.

Glary Undelete displays a progress bar when scanning. (Image credit: Glarysoft)

Of the files that the software discovered, only about one-quarter of them were recoverable. The other three-quarters were rated as ‘Overwritten’. The software will still allow you to try to recover these files, but we found that what you get back is an empty file rather than an actual document or image. We had more success with files rated as “Poor,” and all the files we tried restoring above that grade were recovered without any obvious quality issues.

Glary Undelete: Efficiency

The quick speed of Glary Undelete’s scan is a major bonus for efficiency, but it’s not the only way this software works to increase productivity. You can easily drill down into specific folders discovered in your hard drive, which makes it easier to find files if you’re not sure exactly what you’re looking for. Having the ability to sort and filter by keyword or file type is also a big plus.

You can preview recovered files to see their content before restoring. (Image credit: Glarysoft)

Even better, Glary Undelete has a file preview window that enables you to look at the contents of files before you restore them. This is particularly useful when you’re looking for image files. The resolution is far from stellar, but it’s enough in many cases to help you spot the files you’re looking for.

Glary Undelete: Support

Support for Glary Undelete is only available by email. Glarysoft, the parent company, doesn’t offer any information about the hours during which support is available or how quickly you can expect a response. There’s also a user forum, although it doesn’t appear to get much traffic.

Support for Glary Undelete is only available by email or through the user forum. (Image credit: Glarysoft)

Your best recourse if you need help with Glary Undelete is to try the online knowledgebase. However, there are only a few general articles on the Undelete software, and nothing related to troubleshooting.

Glary Undelete: Final verdict

Glary Undelete is simple, free software for recovering deleted files Windows hard drives and portable storage devices. This tool is extremely fast to install and run, so there’s really no harm in giving it a try. Plus, the software makes it easy to search for specific files so you can find what you’re looking for quickly. On the whole, we were pretty happy with this data recovery software.

The competition

Glary Undelete isn’t the only free tool for recovering accidentally deleted files. Wise Data Recovery is similar free software for Windows that can also run on Mac systems with WinPE. Still, we prefer Glary Undelete because scans are faster to run and it indicates the recoverable status of discovered files.

EaseUS offers very powerful file recovery software for Windows and Mac that’s also capable of recovering files from formatted drives. However, it’s only free to recover 2GB of data. After that, a subscription costs $69.95 per month.

