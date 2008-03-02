iRiver Clix 2 review

An attractive and high-quality device but loses ground because of its screen

Better known for its MP3 players, it was only a matter of time before iRiver branched out into PMPs.

The company clearly favours the 'small is beautiful' approach. The Clix 2 is a tiny, lightweight device that can be slipped into a pocket without spoiling the line of your favourite jeans.

The player gets its name from its inventive control method. Instead of pushing small buttons to navigate menus, you use four tiny switches built into the frame of the screen - one to the left, one to the right, one above and one below. What they do each time depends on the context, but it'll always be indicated on the screen, so it's not at all tricky to follow.

The Clix's diminutive dimensions limit the screen to a 2.2-inch display in the rather old-fashioned 4:3 (ie non-widescreen) shape.

It's of excellent quality - details are beautifully crisp and colours are incredibly bright and vibrant despite the slimness of the player - but the size could be an issue if you want to watch a lot of long widescreen movies and TV shows. Videos will also have to be converted first on your laptop using the supplied software, which can take quite a long time.

Audio quality is impressive, whether you're listening to a movie, digital music files or the built-in FM tuner. A detailed EQ lets you tweak the sound, but it's pretty good left on default and using the supplied earbud headphones.

Storage is handled by 8GB of Flash memory. It's not a particularly impressive figure next to hard drive storage capacities, but it does mean you get an almost instant start-up from cold, not to mention a huge 24-hour battery life per charge.

Overall, this is a fantastic little device, combining first-class design and performance - but its small screen could well prove a turn-off for serious mobile movie fans.