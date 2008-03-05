Creative TravelSound Zen V review

If you own a Creative Zen Plus and want to add an extra dimension to your music, this dock is the perfect solution.

The TravelSound (£63 inc. VAT) is powered by mains, or four AA batteries.

You slot your Zen Plus into it and along with recharging your player, the four micro-speakers and amplifier add a great sound to your music. There is even a wireless remote control, so you can control it from the other side of the room.

As the Zen Plus V also comes with a built-in radio, the dock has an aerial so you can pick up even better reception.

There are ports on the back to add a sub-woofer (not supplied), so you can improve the overall sound further. Ideal for students or those who have limited space, you can use the Zen Plus when you're out and about and use the TravelSound in your bedroom when at home.