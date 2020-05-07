Dyson V11 Outsize review

Aiming to prove that bigger is better, Dyson's V11 Outsize carries across all the technological advancements offered by its normal-sized V11 and V11 Absolute siblings, only with a much larger bin and a wider cleaning head to cover more ground in bigger households. That said, it's significantly heavier than the normal V11, and its higher price point may lead people to choose the regular V11 instead.

Dyson V11 Outsize deals Amazon India View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Having already reached near perfection with its Dyson V11 Absolute, the world's most renowned cordless vacuum maker set itself the unenviable task of trying to upgrade the core vacuuming experience with its Dyson V11 Outsize – all without straying too far from the current generation of models.

Dyson's V11 range already offers some substantial advancements over its V10 forebears, including increased battery life, the ability to swap out battery packs, an incredible 185AW (Air Watts) of suction power, and an especially handy rear-mounted LCD display that lets you cycle through modes and see exactly how much vacuuming time you have left.

Clearly, Dyson would have to do something big to help distinguish the Outsize from other models in the V11 range – a challenge the company seems to have taken literally. Simply put, the V11 is huge, having been redesigned to accommodate larger homes with its massive bin and larger cleaning head.

But while bigger is undeniably often better when it comes to tech products – few people would turn down a mammoth-sized television, for instance – with numerous options already available in the V11 range, it's important to make sure that the bigger, more expensive Dyson V11 Outsize is actually necessary for your home.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Price and availability

It will probably come as no surprise that Dyson's V11 Outsize is more expensive than the regular-sized V11 model. Thankfully, the jump in price between models isn't as big as the Outsize itself.

In the US, you can pick up the Dyson V11 Outsize for $799, which is $100 more than the standard-sized V11 Torque Drive and $200 more than the V11 Animal. You also have the option of going for a slightly less expensive V11 Outsize Origin, which features fancy gold trimmings but one less accessory (no room for you, wand storage clip).

In Australia, the V11 Outsize starts at AU$1,299, which is only AU$100 more than the V11 Absolute with the same number of attachments (two cleaning heads, five tools). That price takes another small leap forward to AU$1,349 for the V11 Outsize Pro, which includes three additional tools (an extension hose, a mattress tool and a flexi crevice tool) along with gold-colored tube and trimmings.

Sadly, it appears the Dyson V11 Outsize is still awaiting release in the UK, however, we expect it will be officially announced for that territory in the not-too-distant future, and will update this review with pricing details when they're confirmed.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Design and key features

With the Dyson V11 Outsize inheriting all of the standard V11's technological features, the only real point of difference is in its design. More specifically, its weight and size. But first, let's talk features.

You'll still get a 40% increase in suction over the V10 series, along with a battery that will last up to 60 minutes on its lowest setting despite the aforementioned suction surge. Like the other V11 models, the Outsize also allows you to swap out the battery for a spare via the one button click-in system at the base of its handle, although additional batteries are sold separately.

Once again, Dyson has employed 'Radial Cyclone' technology, with an array of 18 cyclones which are said to generate forces up to 79,000g of suction in order to collect dirt. Meanwhile, the standard V11's six-layer filtration system also returns, with Dyson claiming that it's able to trap "99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns" in its detachable filter, though we'll have to take its word on that.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Dyson V11 Outsize still offers the choice of three power settings, which can be accessed from a single mode button on the device's rear. Eco, as the name implies, offers the longest battery life and the lowest amount of suction (which is still fairly strong, all things considered), while Boost offers the highest amount of suction but will empty the battery super quick.

Nestled between the two is the Medium / Auto setting, which offers a perfect middle-ground of sucking power and longevity. So why the distinction between Medium and Auto? That all depends on which cleaning tool is attached, but more on that later.

Each of the modes can be cycled through on the V11 Outsize's rear mounted display, which also provides real-time information on how much battery is left (depending on your chosen mode) along with intelligent reports on blockages and other things you need to know, such as when the filter needs cleaning.

There's a pretty huge difference in size between Dyson's regular V11 and the V11 Outsize. (Image credit: Dyson)

Of course, the V11 Outsize's main selling point is obviously its increased largeness, providing a much bigger bin that can hold significantly more dirt than the standard V11, making it a more attractive prospect for those with larger homes.

But how much bigger is the V11 Outsize really? If you know Dyson, you know the company doesn't do anything by half measures, which is why the V11 Outsize has seen a whopping 150% increase in bin size, bringing its total volume up from 0.76 liters to 1.9 liters.

Of course, with an increase in size comes an increase in weight, and make no mistake – the Dyson V11 Outsize is a hefty boy indeed. That said, the added weight isn't quite as drastic as you might think.

At 3.56kg (sans attachments), the V11 Outsize is only 470 grams heavier than the standard V11, though admittedly you will feel that added heft when holding the vacuum up above your head for those hard-to-reach areas.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The V11's bin isn't the only part of the package that's been upsized – Dyson's V11 Outsize comes with a new High Torque XL cleaner head that's 25% wider than the standard High Torque version that comes with other V11 models.

As the tool is motorized, plugging it in on the Medium setting will switch it to Auto mode, allowing the V11 Outsize to automatically adjust its power depending on the type of surface it's being used on.

Also included in the box is the standard fluffy head cleaner, a combination tool, a crevice tool, a mini motorized tool, a soft dusting brush and a stubborn dirt brush, along with a drop-in dock which can be wall mounted.

Emptying the V11 Outsize is simple, and hasn't really changed since the last major redesign on the Cyclone V10 series. A forward-facing bin door means you simply have to remove any tubes or attachments from the main unit, point the V11 Outsize at your chosen garbage receptacle, then push the lever on the device's underside down to empty your collected dirt.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Performance

How we test vacuums We test a vacuum's capabilities by replicating three typical household cleaning scenarios: oats scattered on a tiled floor; carpet freshener and talc scattered on a carpet; and pet hairs on a rug and sofa. We also test maneuverability for cleaning around and under furniture and on stairs, ease of emptying the bin, and battery life.

Just like the other V11 models before it, the Outsize is a dream to use. Despite the extra power afforded by the V11 Outsize's supercharged Hyperdymium motor (which is able to spin at up to 125,000 revolutions per minute) the vacuum itself feels totally under control at all times, with a pleasing hum that only really gets loud on the highest Boost setting.

As we alluded to earlier, the Dyson V11 Outsize is heavier than all other Dyson handsticks that have come before it. For general use (i.e. vacuuming the floor), this won't be much of a problem, as the attached tube and cleaning head help offset and balance the unit's weight.

However, you will likely feel a fair bit of strain whenever you don't have something to rest on – especially if you have to aim the vacuum towards those up high corners of your home.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Switching between modes, there's a clear difference between each one in terms of battery life, with the LCD screen offering accurate information with regards to how much vacuum time we had left – the one exception being the Auto setting, with its battery life entirely dependant on the varying surfaces in your home, whether they involve hard wood floors, tiles, concrete or carpet.

During our tests, we found that all three settings were able to pick up whatever we threw in front of the V11 Outsize. This includes TechRadar's usual go-tos of oats and talcum powder, along with generous amounts of pet hair, which our house cats were happy to donate solely for the purposes of this test (at least that's what we're telling ourselves).

(Image credit: TechRadar)

We're just going to come right out and say it: we absolutely love the High Torque XL cleaner head. Not only does its added width allow you to cover more ground in less time, its articulated head also means it will keep rolling forward, no matter which angle you're pushing it from.

This gives the Dyson V11 Outsize an incredible amount of maneuverability, making it quite easy to roll the vacuum under sofas, tables, beds and other areas which are usually tough to access.

Seriously, the High Torque XL's swivel joint means you can practically lie the entire V11 Outsize right down on its side and still keep vacuuming without any problems (see the image below for proof).

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Of course, the High Torque XL cleaner is just one of several attachments that are included with the V11 Outsize, many of which will be familiar to anyone who has used a Dyson vacuum in the last few years.

As mentioned earlier, the Outsize also comes with a number of additional tools for crevices, dusting, brushing and the removal of stubborn dirt.

The mini motorized tool is particularly useful for vacuuming furniture, such as chairs and sofas, and is ideal for use on stairs where full-sized cleaning heads might be too big and unwieldy. Removing the tube and attaching the mini motorized tool directly to the V11's cylinder makes it perfectly suited to the vacuuming of car interiors, too.

That said, the V11 Outsize's larger bin does make it somewhat unwieldy to use in handheld mode – especially when smaller attachments are connected directly to its massive barrel. Used in this way, it quickly becomes evident that the larger Outsize will have a harder time fitting in tighter spaces, like a car's floor section, for instance.

With that in mind, it's worth noting that while the V11 Outsize is undoubtedly great for wide open areas in your home, that improved floor-cleaning capability does come at the cost of handheld maneuverability.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Verdict

Everything that was great about Dyson's regular-sized V11 vacuums has been retained with the V11 Outsize – a super-sized variant of an already-excellent vacuum that simply holds more dirt and has a wider cleaning head. Regardless of which V11 model you choose, you'll still get the same suction power, the same modes, the same expanded battery life and the same handy LCD display.

If your home is on the larger side, the Dyson V11 Outsize will surely cut down on the number of times you have to stop and empty the bin, while its 25% wider cleaning head will theoretically allow you to get the job done in 3/4 the time.

In the end, choosing between the standard V11 or the V11 Outsize will come down to whether that little bit of extra convenience is worth spending the extra money. For some people, it surely will. For everyone else, the regular V11 may be more than enough.