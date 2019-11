The DSC-T100 doesn't simply stand out as expensive for such a slimline camera, it also stands out courtesy of its amazing 8-megapixel rating.

The 3-inch viewfinder is a great feature too. Slide back the lens cover and it instantly kicks to life.

The Carl Zeiss lens means you'll get pin-sharp clarity every time and as the menu is simple to use. With 31MB of memory it's got enough to get your started, but you'll quickly need to add a Memory Stick Duo Pro card to store more photos.