Trending

Olympus 11-22mm f/2.8-3.5 review

Double trouble for Olympus' wide angle hopes

By Camera lenses 

The angle of view is less than with any other lens in its class

Our Verdict

High in price and also in crop factor, the Olympus fails to give really ultra-wide photo opportunities

For

  • Good handling and optical performance

Against

  • 2x crop factor negates wide angle

With its zoom range of 11-22mm, this lens sounds wide until you put it on an Olympus body, where the 2x crop factor turns it into a 22-44mm lens.

This means the angle of view is less than with any other lens in its class. The only other option is the Olympus 7-14mm lens, which costs a whopping £1,200.

Sharpness was good throughout the zoom range. Colour rendition was fine, though contrast was on the high side at times. Unlike most ultra-wide zooms, chromatic aberration was almost non-existent with ghosting and flare well under control.

The large zoom and focus rings make for comfortable handling. Even so, considering the inability to capture ultra-wide shots, this lens has a 2x magnification factor applied to its price tag.