Breville the Super Q review

The Breville Super Q does have a commercial look that wouldn’t be out of place in your local café, but it has enough design features to look just as much at home in your own kitchen. It has a large capacity jug and is easy to use with all the features we’d expect. It isn’t designed for very small quantities though, and couldn’t make a small mayo recipe until we doubled the ingredients. It’s ideal for households that want to blend large quantities and don’t mind its big size.

30 second review

The Super Q is the top-of-the-range blender from Breville that has a powerful 1800W motor (the UK and Australia model is 2400W) with a blade speed of 186mph/ 300kph for real no-nonsense blending power.

The Super Q has the distinctive Breville styling that coordinates well with all other Breville products, but also doesn’t look out of place next to other brands.

It also has all the blending features you’d expect, including 12 speed levels for ultimate blending control. In addition to the large jug, it comes with one personal blending cup, including a travel lid and blade system for making smoothies to-go. The intelligent base recognizes whether the jug or personal blending cup is attached and optimizes performance accordingly. The Super Q did struggle with smaller quantities, however, so this blender isn’t a great option for those that want to make small portions.

Price and availability

List price: $499.95/ £599.95/ AU$999

In the US and Australia, this machine is called Breville the Super Q and is available from the Breville website. In the UK, it’s called Sage the Super Q and is available from the Sage appliances website.

This is a pricey blender and is the top-of-the-range model from this premium appliance brand.

Design

Large 68 oz/ 2-liter BPA-free blending jug

Comes with 24 oz/ 700ml personal blending cup

12 speed settings and five one-touch programs

Breville describes the Super Q as a commercial-grade blender designed for the home, and that’s exactly how it looks and feels. The large capacity jug and brushed stainless steel construction definitely give it a sturdy commercial feel.

There are seven color options which are mostly muted and metallic tones, although in the UK and Australia it’s only available in a brushed stainless-steel finish. The model we tested had a stainless steel finish and we found it marked really easily with fingerprints and needs regular buffing to look its best.

The Super Q measures 8.2 x 10.6 x 18.1 inches/ 26.8 x 20.8 x 46cm which means it’s very tall and might not fit on the counter underneath wall-mounted cabinets. However, it weighs in at 11 lbs/ 5 kg which is not ideal for moving around too much.

It comes with a handy personal blending cup and travel lid for easy smoothies to-go and additional cups are available to purchase separately. There’s also a tamper, for moving ingredients around during blending as well as a useful scraper to scrape down the sides of the jug.

The Super Q offers a high level of control with 12 speed settings shown on the LCD screen. There are also five one-touch programs: smoothie, green smoothie, frozen dessert, soup, and ice crush as well as a pulse function. Cleaning is made easy with the clean program, just add warm water and dish soap and the clean program will do the rest. Alternatively, all accessories including the blades are dishwasher-safe.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

Not able to blend very small quantities

No leaking when filled to max capacity

Crushes ice with ease

When it comes to serious high-power blending, this blender’s got you covered. The ice crush setting pulverized our ice cubes to a very fine crushed texture in seconds, with a noise level of 85dB.

We tried to chop hazelnuts on the ‘mill’ speed in the main blending jug, but instead of a larger chopped texture, the nuts were ground to a powder. That said, most blenders we tried struggled with this task. If you want ground nuts though, it did a pretty good job with only a few slightly larger pieces that hadn’t ground down. There was no leakage from anywhere in the jug when we filled it to max capacity with water and blended it at maximum speed.

We made a smoothie in the personal blender cup and found the blade system required quite a bit of force to screw fully into position on the cup. We tested the one-touch programs, starting with the ‘smoothie’ program, we found it did a great job at liquidizing banana, pineapple, and most of the spinach into yogurt and apple juice, but there were a few tiny specs of spinach leaf still visible. So we tried the same smoothie on the ‘green smoothie’ program and this time everything was completely pulverized with no trace of spinach leaf or fibrous pineapple. The travel lid has a large hole that is easy to drink from and it didn’t leak when turned upside down and given a good shake. Both smoothie programs had a noise level of 85dB.

(Image credit: Future)

This blender really is designed for large quantities and as such, it wasn’t able to make a small quantity of mayonnaise because the blades don’t sit low enough to mix two egg yolks with some vinegar. However, we were successful when doubling the recipe, the blades managed to mix the four egg yolks and the blender produced a nicely emulsified mayo. It’s worth noting that when pouring oil into the blender via the inner cap in the center of the lid, it did spit a lot back up through the hole, so much so that we had to clean mayo droplets off the kitchen wall afterward.

The scraper was useful for removing most of the mayo from the jug and the clean function effectively removed the worst of the oily mayo residues, so that minimal cleaning was required after use.

Should I buy the Breville the Super Q?

Buy it if…

You want lots of control over blending speeds With 12 speed levels, this blender offers plenty of control, allowing for small increases and decreases in speed.

You regularly blend large quantities The jug has a very large 68 oz/2-liter max capacity that should meet most of your blending needs.

You don’t like cleaning blender jugs and accessories All accessories are dishwasher-safe, even the blades.

Don’t buy it if…

You’re looking for a budget-friendly blender This is a serious high-end blender but it comes at a price and Breville does offer more budget-friendly alternatives.

You want it to sit at the back of your countertop under wall-mounted cabinets At 18.1 inches/ 46 cm it might not fit and if it does it’s likely you’ll have to pull it forward to be able to pour ingredients in while blending or to use the tamper.