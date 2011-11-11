Toshiba 42DB833B review

The term 'combi' doesn't exactly conjour-up a high-end feel, but words can be deceptive. The 42DB833B 42-inch screen in its DB Series has a built-in Blu-ray player as well as an Edge LED-backlit LCD panel, but it's big-boned and big-ticket, right? Actually, the Full HD-capable 42DB833B is a remarkably slim fellow, clocking-in at a mere 40mm.

We'd also judge the price to be good value considering its clutter-busting main feature, though the presence of that Blu-ray player comes at the cost of a Freeview HD tuner, which is sadly missing. Not quite the hi-def all-in-one we'd hoped for, then, though anyone with a Virgin Media or Sky box won't care a jot for that omission.

Looks-wise the 42DB833B is also on the money, with a fairly run-of-the-mill gloss black chassis given an effective sprucing-up by a thin metallic strip across the bottom of the set joining two (fairly savagely) rounded corners.

Only slightly discounted from its starting price of around £630, the 42DB833B is accompanied in its class by a similarly-specc'ed 32-incher, the Toshiba 32DB833B, which sells for around £450.

In terms of other 42-inch Full HD TVs in the Toshiba arsenal, there are several flavours – though none have a built-in Blu-ray drive. If you want to drop down the price hierarchy from the 42DB833B, head to either the 40BV701B, which is identical save for the lack of a Blu-ray player, or the 40BV801B, which also does without Edge LED backlighting.