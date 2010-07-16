Sony Bravia KDL-40EX703 review

Freeview HD, LED backlighting, and internet widgets have gone from being pipe dreams to mainstream in no time at all, but few sets have combined all three to such seductive effect as the Sony KDL-40EX703.

The elegant 40-inch set manages to combine just about every must-have specification you can think of and wraps it all up in an elegantly sophisticated styling, but still manages to keep the price on the right side of reasonable.

And if you can find any major corners that have been cut in order to make this possible, then we'd like to hear about them.

Decked out in glossy black and trimmed with an eye-catching brushed-metal strip running underneath the screen, this Bravia-branded set sits in the middle of the Japanese giant's current line up and is an exciting demonstration of the spec and performance to which a mass-market television can aspire.