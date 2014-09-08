Preloaded with software and easy to use, this is a solid, affordable signage solution for SMBs. Samsung is a smart choice for business owners looking for a professional-grade product.

Samsung's Smart Signage TV (SSTV) is billed as an all-in-one digital signage solution for small business owners. Available in 40 and 48-inch models, priced at $749 and $999, respectively, (about £450, AU$790 or £610, AU$1,065) these screens come loaded with content management software. Known as MagicInfo Express, the interface lets each business owner showcase daily specials, promote new products, play videos, and broadcast live TV – or any combination of these in a split screen display.

Unlike costlier digital signage solutions aimed at the B-to-B market, Samsung is betting this nimble model, with its lower price point, out of the box set-up, and availability at big box stores, will be a hit with small business owners. I took a close look at the new Samsung Smart Signage TV to tell you what you can expect.

Overview

Smart TV systems are nothing new. LG's Smart TV with WebOS has a comparably-sized 42-inch model going for $849 (about £520, AU$905), while Panasonic just announced its new smart 4K TV line – including the new flagship AX902. But while these televisions are aimed at a more general consumer and allow users to do everything from browse the web to use apps, SSTV is more of a niche product designed to do one thing well – display signage.

In fact, the SSTV could be considered a pared-down version of some of Samsung's existing digital signage solutions for enterprise use. That includes the Samsung Smart Signage Platform (SSP), which comes with a lot more bells and whistles than the SSTV. The SSTV, however, is aimed at single location storefronts and service providers – not corporate businesses. Let's take a look at what the model does include.

Out of the box

The SSTV comes packaged in a slim, colorful box (around 38 pounds) that looks like it was designed to slide easily off a shelf and onto a cart at a big box store. In fact, the product is being rolled out at club retailers as well as major electronics stores. Inside is everything required to get the TV up and running.

The box includes the SSTV and TV stand, the MagicInfo Express content management software (preloaded on the TV), components for a wall mount, a quick setup guide, power cord, warranty card, remote control with batteries and a USB stick for transferring content to the TV. Total set-up time to get the SSTV operational and running its first templates takes about half a day, depending on the user's abilities.

The television hardware itself features a professional-grade LED-lit LCD display (60 Hz Slim Direct-Lit Panel) and has about 16 hours of battery life to align with most business hours. The display on both models features a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and a brightness of 350nit. The built in speakers are both 10W. Onscreen content displays crisp and clear. So far, it appears to be a solid television – now let's take a look at the signage solution.