Panasonic Viera TX-L32V10 review

When a TV is available for around a third less than its original sale price, the alarm bells ring. But with an adjusted price tag, Panasonic's advanced 32-incher with a Freesat TV tuner built-in, no less, suddenly looks like a great value buy.

The TX-L32V10 is part of Panasonic's V10 series of LCD TVs which also includes the 37-inch Panasonic TX-L37V10.

The V10 series' Freesat ability won't appeal to the masses, but it should be seen as an optional feature; anyone without a satellite will appreciate the inclusion inside the TX-L32V10 of a Freeview tuner. And there are plenty of other skills that help put the TX-L32V10 near the top its size division.

Its Full HD panel is the first clue that this is a product of the HD era. Gone are a few legacy analogue connections (S-video and composite have been sacrificed, but that should only worry those still playing on a Sega Megadrive or Nintendo 64), though Panasonic has begrudgingly included two RGB Scarts alongside component video, three HDMI and an Ethernet LAN.

Key features

Panasonic has also done away with a front flap; its usual SD/SDHC Card slot is now on the TV's side, though it's a shame a fourth HDMI doesn't keep it company.

More modern touches include Panasonic's Viera Cast feature, a closed-platform internet portal that includes slick access to video from Eurosport and YouTube, slideshows via Picasa, and news services from Bloomberg.

We're not wholly convinced by the use of such 'ringed' internet experiences, but while we wait for the big brands to develop an easy-to-use 'proper' internet browser, Viera Cast will do nicely – it's easily the best around and superior to Samsung's Intenet@TV, Sony's AppliCast or Philips' Net TV.

The latter does feature a rudimentary browser, but Viera Cast remains more enjoyable to use.

Arguably more useful should be its V-Real Pro 4 suite of processing, which includes 100Hz Intelligent Frame Creation and Motion Focus circuitry to boost realism from Blu-ray fare.

Working that Ethernet port even harder is DLNA streaming from a PC or Mac on the same network, while photos and video can be played in hard-wired fashion from a SD/SDHC Card.

Slick design

The TX-L32V10's skinny body and narrow frame are held in place by a brushed aluminium, weighty, desktop stand that self-swivels; the main reason why this model is actually heavier than its chunkier entry-level siblings.

Panasonic's six-strong series of LCD TVs is baffling in its combinations of different resolutions and features. Alongside the V10 you'll find the G15, G10, S10, X15 and X10 tellies, though only the G15 Series also hosts Viera Cast.