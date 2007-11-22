Sony DAV-X10 review

Doesn't offer enough to live up to our very high first impressions

Needs to be driven hard in a mid-sized living room

Sony's DAV X10 purports to be the 'ultimate designer home cinema system'. And it certainly looks the part, with a glass-topped main unit, touch-sensitive controls and conical speakers.

It also offers impressive connectivity. Its HDMI video output upscales to 1080i resolutions. Component and RGB Scart analogue connections are also on offer.

Sonically though, the system is less clear cut. Sony's S-Force Pro Front Surround technology is meant to give a multichannel sound experience using two speakers and the subwoofer (2.1) surround effects but, at times, the side channels barely creep out of the stereo speakers.

At least the subwoofer rumbles along enthusiastically. Ultimately, to my mind, it's clear the Sony DAV X10 is a case of style over substance.