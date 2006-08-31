The music player is the bringer of sweet mercy to the noise, filth and crowd-addled commuter. If a stressful journey on public transport is part of your daily routine, investing in a good set of earphones to block out the misery of it all could make a real difference to your quality of life.

The Sennheiser CX 300 earphones produce a fullness of sound that beats off much of the competition at this price point and beyond. The technology required to deliver this richer audio is housed within a larger bud than that of the Griffin offering, but these earphones are still discreet and compact.

The bungs of the CX 300s are similar in style to those of the EarThumps in that they're comfortable to wear. However, you won't actually get the same kind of seal as you would with a softer, more flexible sleeve. That said, the CX 300s are excellent noise blockers that deliver a decent bass response. The bungs are available in small, medium and large sizes.

One notable drawback of these buds is that there's no carry case to stash them in and keep them safe and protected. We found this a little disappointing, especially when even the budget variety that we reviewed managed to provide one. Furthermore, a good range of bundled sleeves is an effective way of improving performance for little extra cost, so we would have liked to see a few more bungs with the CX 300s.

Putting these quibbles aside, the CX 300 earphones do sound great. If you're on the look out for some reasonably priced and good quality in-ear headphones, then these buds won't disappoint. Tanya Combrinck