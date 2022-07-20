AnyDesk is well used and it’s easy to see why for individuals and smaller business owners who do not need all of the sophisticated tools found in premium packages. Equally, however, it does have some shortcomings, which does limit its appeal for larger concerns. For average use though, it has to be one of the best remote desktop access software bundles you can get.

AnyDesk (opens in new tab) is an ideal solution if you’re looking into getting the best remote desktop software (opens in new tab) for your business needs. It’s a firm favorite, mainly because of the ease with which it delivers streamlined remote and unattended access. AnyDesk is frequently the go-to desktop solution for many sole proprietors and small businesses, thanks to its affordability and potent set of tools.

Another reason many business owners plump for AnyDesk is the way it can be used by larger remote workforces. With an increasing number of employees either working from home or out in the field, AnyDesk can help to streamline workflow by letting employees access their work computers in a safe and secure environment.

(Image credit: AnyDesk)

AnyDesk review: plans and pricing

There’s a free plan from AnyDesk that lets you provide remote support for an unlimited number of computers (opens in new tab), although this is purely for personal use. In that respect, AnyDesk is one of the best remote desktop software solutions for casual users who don't need to connect too frequently.

Meanwhile, for anyone wanting unattended access there’s the Essentials package, which costs $9.90 per month, although this is limited to one user being allowed to manage one remote device.

A more substantial option if you're running a business and need a beefier array of connectivity is the Performance plan. This currently costs $19.90 per user, per month. For that, you get three remotely-managed devices per user. The good thing with this one is that users aren't restricted to only accessing the devices they add but can actually access any of the devices on a license.

If this isn't quite substantial enough, there’s an Enterprise plan, which AnyDesk quotes for on an as-needed basis. While all plans are paid for annually, there are also 14-day trial options for the Essentials and Performance packages.

(Image credit: AnyDesk)

AnyDesk review: Features and utilities

AnyDesk has been around since 2015 and had a revamp during 2021, with version 7 being the current edition. This latest iteration features a much more streamlined user experience, with a wonderfully sensible desktop layout that boasts session tools that are tucked away in a toolbar, rather than being individually laid out in the workspace.

The software has always been of use to individual users, as well as IT teams who can use to to offer remote technical support. The software works by offering access to Windows and Mac computers (opens in new tab), as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. There’s a built-in file manager for easy transfer of content between host ad remote machines, although there is no provision for the drag-and-drop processing of files.

Organizational duties are covered by an address book system to track all computers that are being accessed remotely. There are also plenty of tools for easy collaboration (opens in new tab), with a text chat box, for example, that can assist with remote support duties. There’s also a virtual whiteboard and the ability to invite another users onto your network, which is similarly handy for support scenarios.

(Image credit: AnyDesk)

AnyDesk: Setup

Much like any other remote desktop access package, AnyDesk isn’t particularly difficult to setup. You’ll need to install the software on your computer and during this AnyDesk displays your unique connection address.

Connecting to a remote support session using your computer as the host machine will necessitate this unique address being given to a remote user. This can also be done using an email invite.

Usefully, it’s possible to select a list of permission presets, which controls how much a user can do once they’re on your shared machine.

(Image credit: AnyDesk)

AnyDesk: Interface and performance

You can use AnyDesk to access and manage remote connections on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices too, in both an attended and unattended capacity. The good news is that, in order to do this, the AnyDesk interface is one of the best there is in terms of plain and simple usability.

There are plenty of tools that help to speed up your workflow, with the address book being integrated into the address entry bar. This makes it a doddle when you want to connect to machines that are regular connection points. Another bonus is the way AnyDesk can automatically detect other enabled devices in your local network. That really cuts down on the amount of manual intervention needed for business users.

Stability-wise, we have found AnyDesk to be a very able performer. Along with the easy to use interface, making use of the software is a quick and simple exercise, which is always a plus if you’re a time-poor worker or business owner.

(Image credit: AnyDesk)

AnyDesk: Security

You’ll find that AnyDesk comes with end-to-end encryption (opens in new tab), which covers all of your remote sessions. Having this means that it can help to prevent unauthorized access to your network.

At the same time, there is also support for two-factor authentication, which adds another level of security with the added option for creating a whitelist, so that only specific devices can access your computer.

On top of that, AnyDesk lets you set a limit as to what control features are available to any remote users.

(Image credit: AnyDesk)

AnyDesk: Support

AnyDesk comes with a solid level of support services, although presently this only seems to extend to contact via email, rather than phone. Support includes plenty of online resources, which can be accessed via the website.

There is also provision for submitting a ticket should you need to contact AnyDesk about a specific issue or query. AnyDesk also seems to have a pretty good social media setup too, which is always good for lots of general information, tips, tricks and workarounds.

(Image credit: AnyDesk)

AnyDesk: The competition

While AnyDesk is certainly more than adequate for everyday use, if you’re a business owner with the need to access multiple machines you’re going to need a slightly more substantial package.

TeamViewer (opens in new tab) is perhaps one of the best options in that respect, despite its higher cost factor. Lookout for the powerful option of being able to manage up to 200 devices using one IT worker as a prime example. Add on the likes of mass deployment and command line control options and you've got a beefy package that is more potent than AnyDesk.

Conversely, Zoho Assist (opens in new tab) makes a great option if you're looking for better value and also remote support capability. It is great value for money and will meet the needs of many medium-to-larger companies.

Sandwiched inbetween are numerous other options when it comes to competitor products in the best remote desktop software space.

AnyDesk: Final verdict

We’re big fans of AnyDesk and it really comes into its own for anyone wanting remote desktop access on an occasional basis and doesn't need all of the bells and whistles. However, there are some shortcomings if you’re running a larger business with the need for the sort of power tools found in something like TeamViewer. Nevertheless, AnyDesk is an easy to use package, and the pricing is okay too; it’s even better if you only need the free edition.

