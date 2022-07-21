Amazfit T-Rex 2 review

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a powerful, chunky beast which looks and feels impressively rugged. It’s a great outdoors watch, but a few small accuracy issues and some less intuitive on-the-fly controls prevent it from being a budget Garmin-killer.

One-minute review

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 positions itself as a cost-effective rival to the best running watches and Garmin watches like the Instinct 2 or Forerunner series, and a companion to take on your outdoor adventures.

It’s an outdoor watch through-and-through: it’s robust, it’s bulky, it’s waterproof, and much is made in the marketing of the T-Rex 2 being subject to “15 military-grade toughness tests”. It certainly looks the part, and it’s stuffed with features such as plenty of sports mode, dual-band GPS, a sensor array including a barometer and gyroscope for altitude and compass functionality, all for a comparatively low price.

If you’re on a budget and looking for a high-performing outdoor watch to weather through your scrambling, surfing, and fell-running adventures, this would be a good model to get. However, a few small niggles prevent it from truly challenging the might of the big boys of the adventure watch genre.

The UX on the app is a little shaky, the controls aren’t as intuitive as they could be, and we experienced some accuracy queries over GPS. It’s still a great watch at this price, but we would struggle to recommend this over, say, a good deal on a Garmin Instinct.

Amazfit T-Rex 2: Price and availability

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is out now, released in May 2022. It’s priced at $229.99 in the US and £219.99 in the UK. Australia’s price and availability is TBC.

(Image credit: Matt Evans)

Amazfit T-Rex 2: Design

Chunky and robust

Beautiful bright screen

Non-intuitive app

Design score: 3/5

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is designed like a G-Shock, chunky and blocky with a polymer outer layer. It also echoes the structure of Garmin, with four buttons - up, down, select and back - and a steel loop or nodule where the fifth button should be.

The strap that comes with it is a thick rubber, while the watch face is large, sporting a 1.39” AMOLED screen at 434px x 434px, which is bright to the tune of 1,000 nits. The watch is undoubtedly robust, with 10ATM water resistance and passing its military tests including being “tough enough to be operated4 even in extreme temperatures as low as -30°C”, but the chunkiness and the wide watch face is larger than some of its competitors. The big screen is lovely from a touch-screen perspective, allowing for additional space to swipe through, and the action is smooth.

It could be that in order to get all the features in needed at this price point, Amazfit hasn’t minimized some of the technology. It could be that the watch is thick because that’s what an adventure watch is expected to be, but either way, people with smaller wrists might feel a tad overwhelmed at the large size.

When it comes to design, the Zepp app is okay. It’s far from unusable, the graphs on sleep metrics and GPS are well-presented, but it’s not got either the friendliness and accessibility of Fitbit Premium, which is all rounded corners and simple scores, or Garmin Connect, which has advanced AI pacing tools and next-level metric deep dives.

The layout makes no sense, with features arbitrarily split between the “homepage” and “health” tabs. Workouts are presented as dull lists of stats, and although there’s plenty of metrics, little actionable advice on what you can do with all that information.

Amazfit T-Rex 2: Features

150 sports modes

Smart ExerSense algorithm

Expansive battery life

Features score: 4/5

This is one of the areas the T-Rex 2 shines, with over 150 sports modes. Eight sports, including running, walking, pool swimming and outdoor cycling, can be automatically tracked and logged, so you don’t even have to select a workout providing you enable the watch’s ExerSense algorithm. There’s a whole host of other modes from skiing to outdoor swimming to indoor strength training, but we obviously didn’t have time to test them all.

Amazfit offers “training templates” which are essentially workout plans on your watch, including warm-ups and cool-downs. It offers good sleep tracking capabilities, strength training exercise recognition, and tools like the in-built barometer and compass suited for the watch’s primary audience: adventure enthusiasts.

When it comes to reporting on your workouts, training load, anaerobic capacity, VO2 max and all the usual metrics you'd expect are very much present-and-correct alongside simple time, distance, heart rate and calories burned. Swimming metrics include strokes counted, and strength training functionalities include neat body heat maps where you can effectively see which part of the body your exercise has worked.

Dual-band satellite positioning should allow for accurate positioning, with full-color maps displayed on the watch and the ability to follow your route back the way you came, to the start of your course. The battery life, said to support 24 days of typical use, 10 days of heavy use and 50 hours in GPS mode, will suit weekend adventure warriors down to the ground.

(Image credit: Future)

Amazfit T-Rex 2: Performance

Lots of great metrics

Battery up to snuff

Some initial accuracy issues

Performance score: 3/5

I tested the Amazfit T-Rex 2 over two weeks, and the battery life certainly held up to expectation. With moderate use, I didn’t have to charge it once. I tested the T-Rex 2 in the most adventure-esque environment I could think of: a weekend festival of trail running in West Wales.

This is where I had issues with the GPS and controls. On my first run, an 11k along the coast, my GPS was playing up. During conversation with my running buddy, I noticed the T-Rex 2 claimed we had run around 4.1k, while my friend’s Polar Ignite 2 registered significantly more, over a kilometer’s difference. While trying to get a more in-depth look at my route while paused, the watch started a new lap before I restarted the run on the watch in frustration. After using it for over a week, its on-the-fly controls still weren’t intuitive.

However, on my next run, I paired it with the GPS from my phone, an Oppo Find X2 Pro, and the readings were much more comparable, with just a 0.02km difference. Perhaps my friend’s watch was the odd one out, but Polar’s suite of GPS tracking features is traditionally very reliable. Other reviewers have noticed discrepancies with the watch’s accuracy, such as its heart rate sensors. But when compared to the GPS on my phone, the watch offers comparable readings.

Other tools worked fine in performance, from sleep tracking providing me a detailed picture of my evening’s rest, to the bright AMOLED screen and responsible, butter-smooth touch screen. It’s a great looking and rugged-feeling watch, even if it is on the bit on the plasticky side. If you’re looking for a feature-stuffed adventure watch on a budget, the T-Rex 2 is far from the worst choice you can make.

Buy it if...

You’re on a budget

A watch with more smart features than you can shake a stick at, with tons of sports modes and tracking abilities.

You love the great outdoors

Rugged and durable, with loads of GPS capabilities and long battery life, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is built for the great outdoors.

Don't buy it if...

You want the best in GPS accuracy

The watch will be fine recording runs and rides, but if you’re going to rely on GPS out in the wilderness, you may be better off with Garmin, which is most often used by the pros.

You like slim watches

The chunky polymer casing may look the part, and the wide touchscreen is a pleasure to use, but if you’re after understated this isn’t the watch for you.

