Agorapulse review

Agorapulse has a bumper-sized suite of software tools all aimed at improving your social media management skills. If you’ve got a team to collaborate with then Agorapulse makes that task even easier. It boasts plenty of tools for getting the job done, though the free edition pales in comparison to the Premium edition. If you’re looking to get more from your campaigns then spending a bit extra on Agorapulse will help you get a much better return on the investment.

Agorapulse is a software package that lets you take better control of your social media management (opens in new tab) tasks. It’s been designed to streamline workflow and can be used by medium-sized businesses and upwards along with agencies that focus solely on social media activity. It’s been engineered to work seamlessly with popular social media tools, including the likes of Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The great thing with Agorapulse is that it can amalgamate numerous social media management tasks and bring them all under one roof. That means it can be used to create and post content, make better contact with end users and also keep tabs on how well content posts are performing. In fact, the tools and assets that come as part of the Agorapulse package allow business users of all shapes and sizes to maximize their social media output.

Plans and Pricing

One of the big plus points of Agorapulse is the free 15-day trial (opens in new tab), which allows you to try out all of the features and functions without committing. It’s also possible to sign up for a demo too, which might be beneficial for anyone unfamiliar with the interface and its capabilities.

If you’ve been suitably impressed by what Agorapulse can do there are pricing plans to suit any kind of user. If you choose to pay annually you could save up to 20 percent off all the prices compared to paying on a month-by-month basis.

The first package (opens in new tab) is actually free and allows individuals to dip their toes into the world of social media management, without any real commitment. Of course, this will come with limitations, which is why it’s probably better to head for the Pro edition (opens in new tab) quite soon after. This is especially so if you work as a small team with a few people co-ordinating social media management campaigns. This currently costs €79 a month when billed annually and offers 10 social profiles for 2 users.

(Image credit: Agorapulse)

There’s an Enterprise package (opens in new tab) too, which can be tailored to suit more specific business needs, and you’ll need to contact the Agorapulse sales folks in order to see a demo in action and get a package configured for your requirements. This is the beefiest of the bunch though with 40 or more social profiles supported and the capacity for including 8 users.

Moving up the social media management ladder, the next package is Premium (opens in new tab), which comes with a beefier list of features and is ideal for larger teams as well as agencies. This costs €199 per month when billed annually and offers 20 social profiles for 4 users.

(Image credit: Agorapulse)

Basic features

The same goes for engagement tools, with the ability to manage Google My Business reviews, provision for an advanced social inbox, social CRM tools, comment monitoring and an automated inbox assistant all forming part of the potent feature set. Agorapulse also bristles with plenty of reporting tools, particularly on the higher-end packages with lots of functionality that assist you with working out your return on investment (ROI).

One of the surefire appealing aspects of Agorapulse is that it can be used on several different levels, depending on need. The software can also be boosted with the Pro, Premium and Enterprise editions all being fully scalable. You can add extra social profiles for the Premium edition too, as well as additional users.

Core features

Meanwhile, the core feature set within Agorapulse centers around publishing, engagement and reporting. As you’d expect, the Free edition is thinner around the edges, with only 10 scheduled posts allowed at any time. This is compared to the unlimited capacity of the Pro edition. There’s plenty of publishing power too, with the likes of content labelling, a unified calendar and bulk scheduling adding muscle to the Pro package.

If you commit to the Premium edition you’ll see the features and functionality explode, with an asset library for up to 500 images and 20 videos, along with the ability to assign and approve posts. Calendar sharing is more substantial here too.

(Image credit: Agorapulse)

Premium features

It’s really worth considering some of the premium add-ons that you can get in order to increase the potential of Agorapulse. You can choose from the likes of Power Reports, shared calendars and Facebook competitor reports, all of which add extra weight to the software. If you’ve gone for the Enterprise edition this can be tailored even more to suit individual needs.

(Image credit: Agorapulse)

Interface and in Use

Mounting successful social media campaigns can mean juggling lots of plates at the same time in order to get the job done effectively. Luckily, Agorapulse has developed an interface that is perfectly suite to time-poor executives, who need to dip in and out again, sometimes on the go. Indeed, the app side of things offers another helping hand with this, allowing you to co-ordinate campaigns no matter if you’re working in the office, remotely or on the move.

Support

For many business making their first foray into the world of social media management it’s the levels of support that often make the difference in signing up, or not. Agorapulse offers plenty of help on that front. There’s a dedicated support portal, which shares a similar setup to many others in this field, complete with searchable help topics and tutorials.

Lookout too for a raft of additional customer support options including email, email and chat or priority email, chat and phone support. The options become more extensive as you move to the more expensive packages but help is never far away no matter which of the editions you adopt. The Enterprise edition really tops it off though, with one-to-one training as opposed to group on the Pro package as well as a dedicated account manager.

(Image credit: Agorapulse)

The Competition

The social media management marketplace is a hotbed of activity, with plenty of options aimed at helping businesses get more from their campaigns. As an alternative to Agorapulse, you can take your pick from hugely popular options that include SocialPilot, Buffer, eClincher, Sendible, Statusbrew, Loomly and Hootsuite, all of which are very decent competitors worthy of consideration.

Final Verdict

Agorapulse will meet the social media management needs of any type of business, but it’s best suited to larger concerns and agencies, which can fully exploit its potential. The reporting capabilities in particular make Agorapulse a potent provider of data. If you’re running concerted social media campaigns this software will be able to give you lots of information to justify your return on investment.