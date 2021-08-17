The Advanced Encryption Package file encryption program is beginner-friendly and easy to use, but it’s certainly not the most powerful software solution that we’ve seen.

The best encryption software is usually designed to provide a fast, intuitive way to protect files and folders on your computer or other devices. Generally, advanced encryption algorithms are used to eliminate the risk of a successful brute-force attack, and all files can be protected from prying eyes.

In our Advanced Encryption Package review, we take a close look at this file encryption program. After an in-depth analysis, we’ve outlined everything you need to know about this program and whether or not it’s as useful as it appears to be on the surface.

Prices start at $49.95 for a lifetime license (Image credit: InterCrypto)

Plans and pricing

An evaluation version of the Advanced Encryption Package software is available with a 30-day free trial. You can use this to test the full capabilities of the program, or else you could just purchase a lifetime license from the start.

Prices start at $49.95 for a single license, but there are significant volume discounts available For example, prices go down to just $21.55 each if you need 100–199 licenses. You can also get in contact with the team to discuss prices for bulk license packages.

Nonprofits and educational organizations will benefit from a great 30% discount across the board. There are numerous payment methods available, including PayPal, credit/debit cards, and bank transfer, and the checkout is simple and easy to navigate.

Although it’s a basic program, there are a few features that stand out (Image credit: InterCrypto)

Features

Although it’s far from the most advanced file encryption program we’ve used, the Advanced Encryption Package still boasts a number of noteworthy features.

There are two different encryption methods available to those who want to secure their files. Go for symmetric encryption using one of the 17 provided encryption algorithms and provide a password for future access. Or, use asymmetric encryption with a private and a public key for extra security.

There’s also a batch encryption tool that you can use to encrypt numerous files at once. Secure a selection of files, an entire folder, a group of folders, or an entire branch of your directory with the click of a button.

Benefit from extra security by storing your encryption/decryption keys on a USB flash drive. Store all passwords and keys in a single USB storage vault and access them by remembering one single master password.

Interface and in use

To get started, you will need to download Advanced Encryption Package from the company website. There’s a 30-day free trial available for you to evaluate the program, or you can enter a license key and use the premium version from the beginning.

The user interface is intuitive and easy to navigate (Image credit: InterCrypt)

Actually using the program is very straightforward. Using the built-in file navigator, you can select the files and/or folders that you want to encrypt. Add a password and a riddle to help you if you forget your password, and then hit the Encrypt Now button. You can select from a number of different algorithms, ensuring you’re using the encryption standard you want to.

Decrypting is just as easy. Simply select the files that you want to decrypt, enter your password, and hit the Decrypt Now button.

Support

As is the case with most file encryption programs we’ve used, Advanced Encryption Package only offers email support. There are no live chat or phone options, which could make things hard for those who need fast technical support.

While support options are lacking, the online help manual is excellent (Image credit: InterCrypto)

Fortunately, there’s an in-depth online user manual that covers virtually everything you will need to know. There are also a few security how-to articles, along with FAQs and other self-help resources.

There’s a neat password generator (Image credit: InterCrypto)

Security

Advanced Encryption Package comes with a number of built-in security tools and features. For starters, it enables you to choose from 17 different encryption algorithms, including industry-standard options such as AES 256-bit, Blowfish, and Gost encryption.

There are also a few useful tools, including an advanced password generator. Use this to create unique passwords that are difficult to crack using brute force attacks. Another notable feature is the ability to add a riddle when you encrypt files, making it possible to recover your password if you forget it.

The competition

If you’re looking for a more powerful alternative to the Advanced Encryption Package file encryption software, we’d recommend checking out Cypherix Secure IT. This is one of the best programs we’ve used, and it comes with a suite of advanced tools such as a secure email sender and an advanced file shredder.

Another standout option is AxCrypt, a mobile-oriented file encryption program that uses full AES encryption. It’s available in a number of languages, encrypted files can be accessed via the mobile app, and there are even tools to help you encrypt files on cloud storage drives such as Dropbox and Google Drive.

Final verdict

Although it’s far from the most powerful file encryption tool we’ve used, the Advanced Encryption Package does have a few things going for it. It enables you to use symmetric or asymmetric encryption, there are 17 different algorithms to choose from, and there’s a decent selection of built-in tools.

On top of this, the user guide is excellent. The desktop interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, and there are no major flaws.

The bottom line: If you’re looking for a simple file encryption program, Advanced Encryption Package could be a good choice. But if you want something more powerful, look elsewhere.