Zoom rounds off a bumper year with some pretty astounding results

It's fair to say that Zoom has had quite the year, and the company has confirmed this by unveiling some impressive numbers in its end-of-year financial reports.

The video conferencing firm revealed 326% year-on-year growth in revenues, which hit $2.65bn for the full fiscal year of 2021, alongside Q4 revenues of $882.5m, up 369% from the same quarter last year.

Zoom has benefitted hugely from the shift towards remote working caused by the pandemic, with employees across the world now forced to work from home and utilise video conferencing and online collaboration tools more than ever before.

Zoom 2022

Away from the financial figures, Zoom also revealed how its customer base has mushroomed over the past year.

The company can now boast around 467,100 customers with more than 10 employees, up approximately 470% from the same quarter last fiscal year. 1,644 customers contributed more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months (“TTM”) revenue, up approximately 156% from the same quarter last fiscal year.

"The fourth quarter marked a strong finish to an unprecedented year for Zoom. In FY2021, we significantly scaled our business to provide critical communications and collaboration services to our customers and the global community in response to the pandemic. We are humbled by our role as a trusted partner and an engine for the modern work-from-anywhere environment. Our ability to rapidly respond and execute drove strong financial results throughout the year,” said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom founder and CEO.

“As we enter FY2022, we believe we are well positioned for strong growth with our innovative video communications platform, on which our customers can build, run, and grow their businesses; our globally recognized brand; and a team ever focused on delivering happiness to our customers.”

Zoom expects this growth to continue into the next 12 months, predicting revenues will hit somewhere between $3.76bn and $3.78bn in its full financial year of 2022, even as companies hopefully begin to return to offices.

To cope with the expected change, Zoom recently revealed a selection of new features and additions to its product suite, designed to assist organizations in implementing health and safety policies once office doors reopen.

For example, the company’s conference room solution, Zoom Rooms, can now be operated via mobile devices, eliminating the need for users to touch the shared in-room controls.