Zoom now lets you cut all video feeds

Zoom has unveiled a number of updates and changes to its platform to help users enhance their video conferencing tools.

This includes attendance status for Zoom Meetings, new features to enhance in-meeting engagement, and connections.

But the company has also revealed a feature to stop all incoming video from appearing on their screen. Zoom says this should help photo-sensitive people avoid overstimulation from viewing multiple webcam feeds at once, but it will also help anyone looking to preserve bandwidth.

Reducing Zoom wait time

Zoom also wanted to reduce the wait time before meetings, so has now enabled hosts to see whether everyone who accepted a meeting invite has joined the call. To those that did not, hosts will be able to send a quick chat message. This feature is also available for free users, and should be rolled out to licensed accounts “over the next few months”.

There is also the ability for meeting participants to chat with the hosts in the meeting Waiting Room, and more certified hardware options have been added for Zoom Phone, while the tool can now be integrated with IFTTT and Zendesk.

Finally, Zoom said it optimized its platform for Apple’s new MacBook Pro, including the M1 Pro and M1 Max, providing an “optimized, full-screen experience” on the new Liquid Retina XDR display.

The news comes shortly after the company also announced new Zoom Events conference capabilities that allow full-scale events to be held online, including broader support for multi-day and multi-track events, session streaming to the lobby, enhanced sponsor and networking features.

