Zoom is bringing a whole new look to your video calls

Zoom has begun rolling out a new feature in its video conferencing software that allows meeting hosts to arrange participants in a more engaging and collaborative way.

First announced at Zoomtopia 2020, Immerse View lets the host of a meeting bring participants into one scene to connect and collaborate in a virtual meeting space similar to how Together Mode works in Microsoft Teams.

Whether you want to create the feeling of being together in a classroom, a boardroom, an auditorium or any other place you have a picture or video of, Zoom's Immersive View can be used to assemble up to 25 participants in one consistent meeting environment.

Immersive View

In order to get started using Immersive View in Zoom, meeting and webinar hosts can select it by clicking on the View button at the top right corner of the application. From here, you can decide whether you want the software to place participants in the scene automatically or you can do so manually to add or remove participants as you wish.

Once a meeting has started, hosts can easily move participants around a scene and even resize a participant's image for a more natural experience. A host can also switch back to Speaker or Gallery View at any time during a meeting.

While Zoom has provided users with a few scenes to get started, they can also upload their own photos to be used as scenes or even their own videos. It's also worth noting that Immerse View is not yet available when using the software's Breakout Rooms and that recordings of Immersive View are not yet supported.

Spending all day using video conferencing software can be exhausting but hopefully Zoom's new Immersive View feature can help break up some of the monotony for those still working remotely.