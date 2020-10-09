Zoom announces pricing in Indian rupees for users

Video communications platform, Zoom, which has had phenomenal growth in recent times as remote working has become the norm, is trying to further expand its footprint and reach a bigger audience in India. As a part of that endeavour, the US based video-first unified communications platform has announced that it would now support Indian Rupee (INR) as the localized pricing for the India market.

Indian users can now buy their preferred plans and add-ons in local currency. The announcement is part of Zoom's growing strategic investment and plans to grow in India, where the company already has one office in Mumbai, two data centers in Mumbai and Hyderabad and an upcoming technology center in Bengaluru

The video conferencing company is, in recent times, laying enhanced thrust on its India operations.

For paying in Indian rupees, users will be required to choose India as the billing and sold to country and can pay using the credit card option, the company said in a press release today.

Sameer Raje, India Head, Zoom, said "we are excited to bring the INR buying option to our potential user base in India. Over the last few months, we have seen tremendous growth and support in the market. Our decision to support Indian currency is reinforced by the trust of our customers and we look forward to providing better and more connected services through our platform. India remains a key focus market for Zoom and we will continue striving to grow as an Indian company."

Zoom had recently said that from January to April, it saw a 6,700 percent growth in free user signups in India while the paid user base has grown by at least four times. Zoom said there was enough room for further growth as the way to do office work seems to have changed permanently.

Zoom has also in the last few months announced new features to its platform to make communication more accessible.