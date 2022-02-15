Your Steam Deck will be easier to repair, thanks to this iFixit partnership

Audio player loading…



On the heels of previous news of Valve releasing the CAD files for its upcoming Steam Deck, the company also revealed its partnership with iFixit to sell replacement parts for the portable gaming system.

Previously Valve had promised that users would be able to repair their Steam Decks, and this recent partnership seems to make good on that promise.

According to the official update from the official Steam blog: “Today, we’re announcing that iFixit will be one of the authorized sellers of Steam Deck replacement parts – as well as replacement parts for the Valve Index VR products.”

iFixit also posted a video teardown of the Steam Deck, which is meant to be a more thorough version of the one Valve released itself a while back. By using a 3D rendered x-ray provided by Creative Electron, iFixit learned how to completely strip down the battery, thumbsticks, SSD, touchpad, and more.

The Steam Deck’s first batch is set to launch on February 25. Those who reserved a system will have three days to purchase from receipt of email before their pre-order is released to the next person in queue.

Via PC Gamer