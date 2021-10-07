Your PS5 will calibrate your new Sony Bravia TV automatically – here’s how

Sony is releasing an update to both its 2021 Bravia lineup of TVs and the PS5 to allow for the console to automatically adjust the TV when they’re connected.

When the updates come to both consoles and TVs in January, Bravia TVs will enable Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode when connected to a PS5.

According to Sony, Auto HDR Tone Mapping will automatically recognize individual Bravia XR TV models and select the best HDR setting for the TV accordingly while Auto Genre Picture Mode switches the TV between Game Mode and Standard Mode depending on whether you’re watching a Blu-ray on the PS5 or playing a game rather than just staying in Game Mode after booting up the console.

Unfortunately the features will only be available to Bravia TVs released in the last year that have XR Processors - the Z9J, A90J, A80J, X95J, X90J - however, we expect we might see a few more TVs announced at CES 2022 that will come with the feature out of the box.

Analysis: How beneficial is this crossover to the average gamer?

You can see the difference between Auto HDR being off vs on. (Image credit: Sony)

What’s nice about this update is that it really hammers home the point that Sony makes the best gaming TVs for PS5. Being able to turn on the PS5 and have the right HDR settings applied to the TV should take some guesswork out of fiddling with the settings yourself.

Additionally, Auto Genre Game Mode should save you some time when you want to switch between picture modes when you turn on, say, Netflix after you finish your Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart session.

This will all depend on whether you own a Sony TV, of course, and one from the last year to boot. That’s not a huge swath of gamers I’d imagine, but knowing that these features are coming could inspire a lot more gamers to pick up a Sony TV in the future.