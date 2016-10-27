Your iPhone 8 is probably going to have a glass back

Apple looks set to return to a glass backed design for the iPhone 8, a material we haven't seen on the back of an iPhone since the iPhone 4S.

A source who has previously provided correct information about Apple to AppleInsider has claimed Apple is experimenting with a “glass sandwich design” instead of the aluminum of previous phones.

It may also include an AMOLED display, which would be Apple's first non-LCD screen. AMOLED has been a staple screen tech for many Android competitors flagship phones, including Samsung.

There’s also confusion on how many iPhone 8 models there will be.

More models?

According to a report from Nikkei – a typically good source on Apple related leaks – there will be three iPhone sizes in 2017 with a 5-inch screen version on top of the traditional 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models.

It would seem strange for Apple to make a 5-inch version considering how close it is to the normal iPhone size.

It probably won't go smaller either as the iPhone SE covers the 4-inch range.

The AppleInsider source has disputed the news of three models, and claims instead that Apple will stick to just two models for the iPhone 8.

Everything will likely remain unclear until we see an announcement for either the iPhone 8 or iPhone 7S next year.

What we do know is it’ll be the 10 year anniversary of the original iPhone so Apple is likely to go all out with its next big announcement.