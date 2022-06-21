Your Android phone can now keep all your passwords on your home screen

Audio player loading…

Android smartphone and tablet users are set to get a neat new way to ensure they never lose track of all their important passwords.

As spotted by 9to5Google (opens in new tab), Android users will now be able to add a shortcut for the Google Password Manager tool directly onto their device's home screen.

As suggested in the name, this password manager service is able to keep track of all your login information in a single safe and secure location - and is now available directly from your device's home screen.

Android password manager

Google Password Manager tool has been available for Android users for some years now, as well as being part of the Chrome browser and in a user's Google web account.

The new feature lets users access their saved data using their existing biometrics or screen lock security protection on their device, as opposed to entering a password as is the case with the web version.

The password manager is able to save and store all your details, including usernames and passwords, allowing you to keep track of any issues or security risks, as well as allowing users to modify any details where needed.

The shortcut is available after downloading the latest Google Play Services update (version 22.18 or newer), which should be available as a default for Android users.

Once that's done, you can access Password Manager by opening Settings > Privacy > Autofill service from Google > Passwords.

This page now includes an option to Add shortcut to your home screen, which will open a menu with the shortcut, which can be dragged wherever you want on your home screen.

The news comes shortly after Google added the ability to store notes alongside your passwords, with a new "Notes” field underneath the username and password fields when adding a new password or when you go to edit an existing password.