You really need a screen protector on your Nintendo Switch OLED – here’s why

If you've been enjoying your Nintendo Switch OLED, you might want to buy a screen protector before you regret it.

Even though the Switch's OLED new display is glass, it's still susceptible to scratches, as discovered by YouTuber JerryRigEverything.

Using a scratch test that determines whether a screen is plastic, glass, or sapphire, JerryRigEverything discovers that the Nintendo Switch OLED's glass screen has a surface level of plastic and scratches surprisingly easily.

It means that if you're currently using your Nintendo Switch OLED without a screen protector and were under the impression that the new screen would be more resistant to scratches than the original Switch, think again. Coins, keys, and other metal objects will leave a mark, so think twice before you chuck it in your bag or pocket.

So what is this plastic film that sits on top of the OLED's glass display? Well, it's an anti-scattering adhesive layer that stops any glass shards from shattering, should you smash your Switch OLED display.

Nintendo has warned users not to peel off the protective film layer. This anti-scattering adhesive film is a protective measure, and the company has advised it should stay on (giving this advice on both page two of the Nintendo Switch OLED Health and Safety Information document and in a statement to IGN).

When it comes to the Nintendo Switch OLED's overall durability, JerryRigEverything scored the new console a pleasing seven out of ten and noted he was surprised that the price only jumped by $50, considering the improvements.

The device is more structurally stable, as more of the unit is made out of metal, such as the new adjustable kickstand. We still wouldn't recommend bending it as JerryRigEverything does, though.

Analysis: a worthy investment

Love them or loathe them, screen protectors are designed to keep your devices in tip-top shape and save you from any unsightly marks that could ruin your experience. If you've ever felt uneasy docking the Nintendo Switch, a screen protector is worth the $10 / £10 for ongoing peace of mind.

Though plastic screen protectors are cheaper, we'd recommend going for a tempered glass screen protector. That way, you can keep the glass feel and appearance of the OLED's display without running the risk of permanent scratches.

And what a shame it would be if you did scratch the Switch OLED display. It's easily the biggest reason to upgrade or pick up the new console in the first place and can make existing Switch games feel fresh again – the perfect blacks and vivid colors really benefit many of Nintendo's first-party titles.

While the Nintendo Switch OLED is bound to be a popular item during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, we wouldn't risk waiting around before picking up a screen protector.