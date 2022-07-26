You could play Baldur’s Gate 3’s next major update before anyone else

Audio player loading…

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios is inviting playtesters to preview the second and third acts of the much-anticipated RPG.

Ahead of the game’s full release sometime next year, eligible fans can get an early look at the final, as-yet-unseen portion of the game. According to the Larian webpage (opens in new tab) advertising the fresh wave of testing, you’ll get the chance to go hands-on with the game's final two acts, while providing feedback to shape the experience (thanks, Wargamer (opens in new tab))

To join, you’ll need to meet the eligibility criteria, which require you to commit to at least one full day of playtesting at a Larian office. They’re found in Barcelona, Gent, Selangor, and Quebec. You’ll be compensated for your work through a mix of cash, gift cards, game keys, and merchandise, although Larian emphasizes this isn’t a professional QA Testing role.

Sign up by heading to the Larian webpage and completing the application form. It’ll ask you a series of questions to gauge your gaming preferences and experience with Dungeons & Dragons, but should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete. Larian says it’s especially keen to hear from players who are vocally opinionated and driven to contribute to the experience of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Tought act to follow

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Despite the game releasing in early access back in 2020, Baldur's Gate 3's second and third acts are still something of a mystery. Up to now, only the first third of the game has been released, and the official FAQ (opens in new tab) on Baldur’s Gate 3’s Steam forum page suggests the final two acts will roll out when the game leaves early access next year.

It’s expected that the second act will center around the game’s titular city and make up a chunky portion of its overall playtime. Both acts will also progress the game’s story, drawing you closer to the RPG’s final conclusion.

But as well as locations and plot content, there’s plenty more player options coming in future updates. Larian has confirmed that all 12 classes and nine races from the D&D 5E Player’s Handbook will appear in the game. We can expect to see the Monk and Paladin added in the future, as well as the Dragonborn and Half-orc races.

If you’re desperate to find out what Baldur’s Gate 3 has in store, this playtest is likely your best opportunity to glimpse its future content before its full release. But remember what you’re getting into. If spoilers aren’t your thing, or you want to experience the game for the first time in its complete, pristine form, wait for the full launch. It won’t be that much longer before you can return to Faerûn.