You can sign up for the iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and macOS 11 beta now – well, sort of

Apple has unveiled iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and macOS 11, showing off the various features that'll come to iPhones, iPads, and Macs in the near future, but right now, we don't know exactly when we'll be able to download them – even the beta versions are only slated for a vague 'July' release date.

While you can't get iOS 14, iPadOS 14 or macOS 11 on your device right now, you can actually sign up for the beta versions already. This means that, when the betas are released by Apple you'll already be most of the way through the process of getting them, and you'll get notified by Apple too.

This means it'll be way quicker for you to get iOS 14, so you can test out all the new features like home screen widgets or tweaks to Messages before everyone else. This also works for iPadOS14, as well as the new macOS 11 Big Sur, tvOS 14, and possibly also watchOS 7 – though Apple doesn't list the latter on its website right now.

So without wasting any more time, we'll take you through the steps of signing up to the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 11 and tvOS 14 betas, so you can be the first in line to download the new operating systems.

(Image credit: Apple)

How to sign up to the iOS 14 beta

The various Apple betas are available to people who join the Apple Beta Software Program(ABSP), and the key thing to know is that you can join it now, cutting out most of the work you'd otherwise need to do when the various Apple OS public betas launch in July.

To join, simply head to the Apple Beta Software Program website, and click Sign Up to go through the stages of becoming a member of the program. If you've already been part of an Apple beta, simply click Sign In.

Now your Apple ID account will be linked to your ABSP account. Next, click Enroll your Device, select whichever operating system you want to join the beta program for, and go through the stages to make sure your device is signed up and ready for the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 11 or tvOS 14 beta.

This will involve downloading a special profile onto your device. Make sure it's charged up, and you've backed up your data just in case.

For now, this is all you can do. However, by going through this process now, you've ensured you won't have to do it again when the iOS 14 beta lands, and on top of that you'll get a notification on your device when it's available, so you don't have to keep checking back at TechRadar to see if it's opened up (although you can certainly do that anyway).

So while you won't gain anything extra by doing this now, you'll save time later, and beat your friends to the punch.