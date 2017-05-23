You can now watch live YouTube TV on your Apple TV

Shortly after launching on mobile devices and computers, Google's cable-cutting YouTube TV is making its way to a new device... sort of.

YouTube TV has been updated for iOS to support Apple AirPlay, allowing subscribers to beam their favorite live or pre-recorded shows from an iPhone or iPad to Apple TV.

While it's not the same as pulling up a YouTube TV app specially made for Apple's tvOS, it does make streaming YouTube TV's 50-plus channels on the big screen as simple as hitting the AirPlay button on your iOS device while connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Apple TV.

A similar method is used for Google's own Chromecast. Streaming via a connected mobile device is essentially the primary way to get YouTube TV onto a proper-sized television set for both Android and iOS users.

Apple TV's suite of television options has been on the uptick lately, with rumors circulating that official support for Amazon Prime Instant Video is also expected to arrive on Apple's relatively reclusive set-top box later this summer.

Via 9to5Mac