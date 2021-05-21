You can now buy PS5 DualSense controllers from… Apple?

Apple has now started selling PS5 DualSense controllers on its online store, which may come as a surprise to some.

But now that Sony’s gamepad is compatible with iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5 and macOS 11.3, it makes sense, and Apple seems to have no qualms about recommending the PS5 DualSense Controller to its users.

The DualSense controller is listed for the same price as other retailers, thankfully – $69.95 – and orders placed today (May 21) are due to be delivered next week. We haven’t seen the controller listed on Apple’s UK store, as of yet.

The PS5 DualSense controller can be used with any controller-supported games on Apple devices, including those found on Apple Arcade. You can also use the DualSense with the PS Remote Play app, which lets you stream your PS5 games to your phone or tablet.

We’re huge fans of the DualSense controller, and even though you won’t be able to experience the wonders of its haptic feedback and adaptive controllers when playing on Apple devices, it’s still incredibly comfortable to use and has a pleasing battery life.

Of course, millions of people are still trying to secure a PS5 console of their own, with Sony’s next-gen system continuing to flash in and out of stock at various retailers. We’re doing everything we can to help you find where to buy a PS5, so check out our PS5 restock tracker for more information.

Suits Sony

Interestingly, even though Apple’s devices are also compatible with Xbox Wireless Controllers, Apple doesn’t list Microsoft’s new pad for sale. We’d argue that this would actually be a better option, mostly due to the fact it’s cheaper at $59.99 / £54.99 / AU$89.95 and is the perfect controller for Xbox Game Pass, something which is now being tested on iOS devices after initially being blocked by Apple.

Sony recently announced two new PS5 DualSense controller colors: Midnight Black and Cosmic Red, which are available to pre-order now.

Via Macrumors