You can get free AirPods if you buy a Mac or iPad for college

Laptop, tablet, headphones... whatever is on your tech shopping list before college starts this fall, buying all that new kit can get expensive.

However, a new 'Back to School' deal from Apple means that if you buy a Mac or iPad with 'education pricing', you'll get a free pair of AirPods thrown in. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best AirPod deals in your region.)

Free AirPods when you buy a Mac or iPad for college at Apple.com

Heading back to school this fall? If you treat yourself to a Mac or iPad, Apple will throw in a free pair of AirPods – or you can upgrade to the AirPods Pro for an extra $90.

The promotion applies to the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and iMac Pro, as well as the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

There are also discounts on iPad accessories like the Apple Pencil, the Smart Keyboard, and Smart Cover – both iPads and the second-gen Apple Pencil come with free engraving, too.

Which 'Pods are best?

The AirPods you get free come with the wired charging case, though you can upgrade to the wireless charging case for an extra $40.

While the Apple AirPods aren't the best true wireless earbuds you can buy in 2020, they sport some cool features, including the H1 headphone chip, which improves connectivity and battery life, and allows for a ‘Hey Siri’ voice activation feature.

Sound-wise, they have a lively, powerful presentation, although they can sound slightly harsh when it comes to higher-frequency sounds – where the AirPods shine, is in their ease-of-use, particularly when it comes to pairing with other Apple devices.

If you're looking for superior audio quality, you can also upgrade to the AirPods Pro for an additional $90. These wireless earbuds come with active noise cancelation, allowing you to block out the world when you're trying to study – pretty handy if you have noisy roommates.

Whichever 'Pods you go for, we think this is a pretty good deal from Apple, considering the AirPods start at $159, while the AirPods Pro cost $249.

It's worth bearing in mind, however, that we could see some new Apple headphones fairly soon. It's rumored that WWDC 2020 on June 22 could see the announcements of the AirPods Pro Lite, the AirPods 3, the Powerbeats Pro 2, or even the first-ever Apple over-ear headphones.

Right now, these are only rumors, so unless you need to have the very latest audio tech adorning your ears, it's probably not worth waiting – after all, if any new Apple headphones are launched, you can almost be certain that they'll be pretty pricey.