Yet another rumor suggests new M1 MacBooks are coming at WWDC 2021

Apple will announce its long-rumoured 2021 MacBook Pro models powered by Apple Silicon at WWDC 2021, according to a reputable analyst.

In a note to investors seen by MacRumours, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says that Apple is planning a “few surprises” for next week’s virtual keynote, including the announcement of new MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) and MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) models.

This echoes a recent prediction from reputable Apple leaker Jon Prosser, who “confirmed” that a new MacBook Pro will debut at WWDC, alongside the usual updates to iOS, macOS, watchOS and more.

iOS 15 release date, supported iPhones, features, leaks and what we know so far

Apple WWDC 2021 date announced – here's when you'll see iOS 15

macOS 11 Big Sur: release date, name and features

Ives notes that the MacBooks will be powered by the M1 chip currently found inside Apple’s newest MacBook Air and iMac models, though previous rumors suggest that’s unlikely to be the case.

Rather, it's rumored that Apple’s incoming MacBook Pro 2021 will feature the as-yet-unreleased M1X chip, which is expected to offer major performance gains over the current M1 processor. After all, it wouldn’t make sense for professional-grade laptop to feature the same processor as the MacBook Air.

While Ives doesn’t reveal much else about the incoming MacBooks, previous speculation has suggested that the laptops will also feature a new design that ditches the much-maligned Touch Bar and brings back both the HDMI port and SD card slot. MagSafe magnetic charging is also expected to make a comeback on the next-generation MacBook Pro models.

In his note, Ive reiterated previously reported predictions about upcoming products from Apple. He wrote that the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup will feature up to 1TB storage and that Apple plans to announce its AR glasses - dubbed Apple Glasses - at WWDC 2022.

This year's WWDC live stream kicks off on June 8 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST and 3am AEST.