Xiaomi's new electric scooter sounds like a beast, but we've seen it before

Xiaomi is one of the bigger players in the electric scooter market, and it's got a new vehicle coming out soon that's been designed in collaboration with some pretty big names.

Well, this 'new' vehicle is actually a redesigned version of an older one. The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition, launched in mid-2020 and re-launched alongside the Xiaomi Mi 11 at the smartphone's global unveiling event, is a new version of the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2.

The 'standard' Pro 2 was unveiled in July 2020 and went on sale afterwards - this version is coming 'later this year', at least for the UK, though we don't know about availability elsewhere just yet. It's worth pointing out the F1 Team Edition was shown off at the Pro 2 unveiling, but we didn't know it was coming to the UK until now.

A new electric scooter

The new Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition scooter (phew, what a name!) is, as the name suggests, built in collaboration with the Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 team. What does that mean for it? Well, it seems like largely a design change - while the original scooter was jet black, the new model has cyan accents and white patches too, making it look slick (and a little cyberpunk).

It's possible there are some other minor tweaks though - in a press release for the new scooter, Xiaomi states it "combines design elements from leading automobile companies with Xiaomi's advanced scooter engineering" which is admittedly pretty vague, and could simply refer to the design, or to extras like the tyres, braking or other extras.

In general, you're seemingly getting the 'standard' Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 with its 300W motor, 25kmph / 15.5mph max speed, 45km / 28m range, and an LCD panel for stats and figures. We don't know the price for this just yet though.

We have yet to test the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, but the Xiaomi M365 Pro is one of best scooters we've tested, and the Pro 2 seems an upgrade. When we've tested the Pro 2, or its F1 Team Edition, we'll let you know if it's worth your attention.