Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 7S with 48MP camera on May 20 in India

After selling over 2 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series in India since its launch in March, the company is gearing up to add another phone to the popular series. The Redmi Note 7S has just been teased for India and will be unveiled on May 20. Interestingly, Redmi Note 7S will come with a 48MP camera on the back as revealed by Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter.

His tweet reads, "#RedmiNote7S - An all-new SUPER Redmi Note for all our India Mi fans is coming! #48MPForEveryone unveils on 20th May. Mark your calendars!" This message was accompanied by a picture of the Earth taken from the Redmi Note 7S.

It should be noted here that the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 7 features a 48MP camera which uses Samsung S5KGM1 sensor and it could be possible that the company is re-branding that version for its consumers in India under the 7S moniker.

In fact, earlier this month, Xiaomi sent the Redmi Note 7 up to the stratosphere and it came down with some good-looking shots of the Earth's curvature. The Redmi Note 7 was positioned over an altitude of 35 km and it braved -58 degrees temperature as it returned to the surface intact.

While the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 7 does not come with a 48MP camera, the company did launch the Pro variant here with Sony IMX586 sensor which has garnered much popularity after its launch earlier this year. We expect the Redmi Note 7S to follow the footsteps of its cousins and feature similar design.

The Chinese version of the Redmi Note 7 features 6.3-inch FHD+ display topped with Gorilla Glass 5 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. It has a 48MP primary camera with a 5MP depth sensor and a front-facing 13MP selfie camera. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery which also supports fast charging.