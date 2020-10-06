Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve to go on sale in India today: price, specs, and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch will go on sale for the first time today in India. The device was launched at Xiaomi's annual Smarter Living event last week.

The Mi Watch Revolve is the company's first smartwatch in India after launching series of fitness trackers in the Mi Band series. Apart from the Mi Watch Revolve, Xiaomi announced Mi Band 5 and a bunch of AIoT products recently.

The first flash sale will take place at 12 noon today on Amazon.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve is priced at Rs 9,999 (special price) until Diwali this year and later on, the price will jump to Rs 10,999. It is available in Midnight Black and Chrome Silver colour options. Straps options include Midnight Black (Leather), Neptune Blue, Cosmic Dust Maroon, Space Black, Astral Olive.

Features and specs

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve comes with a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with two crowns for navigating. The display is protected by corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added safety. It can go up to 450 nits which makes it easier to see the notifications outdoors. The watch is available only in one size with a 46mm frame and it comes with a stainless steel body which provides premium design. At launch, five strap options will be available. The straps are interchangeable with any other regular 22m straps.

The Mi Watch Revolve comes with an Always-on Display and offers over 110 watch faces that you can manage on the phone as well as the companion Xiaomi Wear app. On the inside, the watch comes with GPS which further supports 10 sports mode. The smartwatch is also 5ATM. For connectivity, the watch harnesses Bluetooth 5.0. This is also one of India's first smartwatch to come with Firstbeat motion algorithm which helps to tack physical and mental data.

10 sports mode Outdoor Running, Freestyle exercise, Outdoor Cycling, Trail Running, Trekking, Treadmill, Indoor Cycling, Walking, Pool Swimming, Open Water Swimming

On the software front, this watch runs on Xiaomi’s own software and not the Google Wear OS. The Mi Watch Revolve is capable of showing you the notifications that come on your phone.

Sensors onboard include PPG heart rate sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, geo sensor, baraceptor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope. For navigation, you get GPS+GLONASS. Apart from showing you the notifications, the watch can also track your workouts, track your sleep, and measure your heart rate and even your stress level.

On to the battery life, the Mi Watch Revolve is packed with a 420mAh battery that Xiaomi claims can last up to 14 days on a single charge. For charging the Mi Watch Revolve, you will get a magnetic pogo pin connector which takes about 150 minutes to charge the watch.