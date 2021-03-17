Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 in a foldable avatar spotted already

Xiaomi is known for affordable smartphones and gadgets that the company sells under various brands like Redmi, Poco etc. However, most of its flagship products come under the Mi branding. And among these products, the Mi Mix lineup is where the company showcases itself as a bleeding-edge capabilities.

Last year we saw the Mi Mix Alpha, a concept tri-fold display phone, that somehow continues to remain one. Thereafter, we heard reports around how the brand was working on foldable smartphones. Various patent filings suggested that Xiaomi may be en route to a launch of not one but many such devices this year or the next.

One such device that caught our attention is the Mi Mix 4 which reportedly has been in the works and may come with a Galaxy Fold-like design.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Internet) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Internet) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Internet) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Internet)

Some leaked renders have been spotted on the internet and the information on the device’s chassis suggests that this could be the next-gen Mi Mix phone that everybody has been waiting for.

These leaked images give us a fair hint of the phone's overall design and the concept that Xiaomi wants to implement with an upcoming flagship device. Going by them, one can assume that the device has a a triple camera setup with its placement being quite similar to Samsung’s implementation.

Further, you can also notice the Mi Mix branding in one of the images while the other one shows the hinge mechanism. We do not have any images showing the screen placement or anything that hints at how big the external display could be.

To recall, the patents that we came across had Xiaomi trying multiple layouts for the secondary display. As of now, we can't ascertain how the phone may look once it is ready. Also, since these are probably early renditions of Mi Mix 4 leaks, information about its hardware configuration is sketchy as well.

What we could safely assume is that since it is Xiaomi’s top-end device, the phone would come be powered by the latest of chipsets and the camera setup coupled with an aggressive pricing could give Samsung and Huawei a run for their money.

